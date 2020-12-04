Saturday, Nov. 28
• Ski resorts have instituted new safety guidelines, including requiring reservations and masks, and limiting access to indoor facilities for skiers this winter, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cross-country and backcountry skiing are expected to see an increase in activity as people continue to seek safe outdoor recreation opportunities.
• Local holiday happenings include Santa’s Holiday Express on Conway Scenic Railroad, “Santa’s first visit to Jackson” and Jingle Bell Chocolate Tours at Nestlenook Farm and Resort.
• North Conway residents Jessica Dolan and Bobby Graustein took part in the 11th annual Run to Home Base as a virtual event to raise money to help heal the invisible wounds for veterans, service members and military families.
• The Bethel, Maine-based Mahoosuc Land Trust completed fundraising for the Shelburne Riverlands project, which will protect 853 acres, including 22 islands and 12 mainland parcels located along an 8.7-mile stretch of the Androscoggin River.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
• Authorities are investigating a Nov. 27 fire that destroyed an unoccupied trailer at the Andria Norcross residence at 216 Boulder Road in Madison. The trailer had until recently been the home of Jeffrey Sampson.
• STEM Aviation and Aerospace is the newest program at the Mount Washington Valley Career Technical Center, with 13 freshman enrolled to learn about engineering practices, problem-solving and the innovations and technological developments in aviation and aerospace industries.
• Local Realtors raised $10,396.35 in an online auction to benefit Conway’s End 68 Hours Of Hunger non-profit organization and the Realtor Scholarship Fund.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
• Faced with the prospect of a $2 million increase to the 2021-22 operating budget, Conway School Board members considered ideas that included closing an elementary school, relocating the district’s sixth-graders to Kennett Middle School and eliminating bus transportation to and from Kennett High School.
• The National Transportation Safety Board ruled that the fatal collision that killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph in June 2019 was caused by the impairment of truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.
• The Mount Washington Valley got a welcome soaking rain on Monday into Tuesday, with between 2 and 4.1 inches of rain falling at different locations and temperatures topping 58 degrees.
• Ossipee selectmen voted to reopen the town hall to the public after being temporarily closed to the general public due to a “spike in local COVID-19 cases.
• Cathedral Ledge Distillery began making its first batch of certified handcrafted organic spirits and hopes to open its tasting room in a few weeks.
• The John Bruni Award for Distinguished Young Leadership went to Staci Colbath of North Conway.
Thursday, Dec. 3
• The Jackson Town Office and Red Parka Pub Steakhouse and Pub in Glen were closed this week, apparently due to the same COVID-19 outbreak. Red Parka co-owner/general manager Terry O’Brien and Jackson Town Clerk/Tax Collector Karen Burton, who does the restaurant’s bookkeeping, both tested positive for the coronavirus.
• About 130 state representatives, primarily Democrats, bypassed Wednesday’s Organization Day at the University of New Hampshire in Durham and were sworn in during a virtual ceremony. Despite Gov. Chris Sununu’s mask mandate, more than 40 representatives, primarily Republicans, out of the 400 House members, said they planned to attend but not wear masks.
• The New Hampshire Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of former Wolfeboro resident Christina Fay on 17 counts of animal cruelty, setting the stage for a Superior Court judge to lift the stay on its sentence of year in jail, suspended for five years; a $50,000 fine; $2 million in restitution to The Humane Society of the United States,;$18,700 to the town of Wolfeboro; and a counseling requirement.
• White Horse Recovery Center abandoned plans to open a 28-bed residential addiction treatment facility on Old Granite Road in Ossipee, with CEO Mitch Yeaton saying the center would look for a new location.
• The Carroll County commissioners completed a draft budget of $35,568,183, which the legislative delegation is expected to discuss at a public hearing Dec. 7.
Friday, Dec. 4
• Josiah Bartlett Elementary reported its first case of COVID-19. About 20 students and a Bartlett school bus driver will have to quarantine for two weeks.
• The staff at Memorial Hospital in North Conway says the hospital is seeing a rise in the cases and people being tested for COVID-19, but they are well-prepared for the number of cases they are seeing and have plans in place should the numbers continue to grow.
• The annual American Legion Post 95 Christmas Day feast at the Conway Congregational Church (the Brown Church) in Conway Village was canceled due to concerns about social distancing.
• The Conway tax rate was set with the 2020 base rate of $16.32 per $1,000 of property value. That consists of $4.63 for the town, $1.20 for the county, $8.54 for local schools and $1.95 for state education.
• Conway selectmen discussed capping the number of short-term rentals in town and adopted a set of definitions to be used in proposed short-term rental ordinances, The proposals will be put before voters in the spring.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort was set to open for its 83rd winter season on Friday with limited skiing and riding on three trails and one lift. As part of its COVID-19 protocols, Cranmore is selling tickets only online this season.
