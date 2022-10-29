Saturday, Oct. 22
• North Conway is in the midst of a hotel construction boom. Hospitality experts said there is still room in the valley for new hotels despite the nunber of hotels that already exist and the popularity of short-term rentals.
• The Conway Planning Board discussed the possibility of a moratorium on new hotel construction because of traffic congestion in the area.
• U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) toured the Mount Washington Valley Rec Path under construction adjacent to the North-South Road in North Conway and heard an update on plans to extend the path 2.2 miles to the north.
• Bipartisan candidate forums were planned in Madison, Effingham, Freedom for state legislative candidates.
• Berlin’s RiverFire celebration returned with a bigger and better than ever festival that included new events and an estimated attendance of 5,000 people.
• Fryeburg Academy inducted nine new members into FA’s Hall of Excellence for outstanding achievement and contributions in extra-curricular activities.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
• Incumbent Democratic state Reps. Anita Burroughs of Bartlett and Chris McAleer of Jackson, and Republican candidates Daniel Bacon of Chatham and Gene Chandler of Bartlett made their cases for election to N.H. House District 2 in a debate in the Valley Vision studio in Center Conway.
• About 40 people gathered in Schouler Park in North Conway Village for a candlelight vigil organized by the local non-profit Starting Point to raise awareness about domestic violence.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said in a Sun editorial board meeting on Oct. 20 that his priorities are enabling more houses to be built in the valley and the rest of New Hampshire as well as restoring the public’s trust in Washington, D.C.
• Tamworth Police Department is back to full strength after adding veteran officer Brittany Perley and Patrolman Ryan McKee to the force.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
• Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter reported to the Conway School Board about 24 courses at the school that have fewer than 15 students, and said officials are working on a plan to address low-enrollment classes.
• A food hall is planned for what was until recently Olympia Sports at the Shops at Norcross Place in North Conway Village.
• Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), seeking re-election to Senate District 3, in an editorial board interview at the Sun said he is focused on jobs, growing the economy and making sure that businesses can do well here.
• Eastern Slopes Regional Broadband representatives and Maine state Sen. Rick Bennett (R-Oxford) met with members of the select boards of Western Maine towns to discuss funding to bring affordable, high-speed internet to the area.
• The New Hampshire Cannabis Party, a political party supporting the legalization of marijuana, set up an office in Conway and is endorsing candidates for state office who they think will support legalization.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its 110th annual meeting, at which members reviewed its past year and plans for 2022-23, and gave out awards for excellence in business and contributions to the community.
• Four people seeking two seats in Carroll County House District 6 (Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro) — incumbent John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Republican Katy Peternel and Democrats Carrie Duran and Gogi Millner — answered a Sun questionnaire about their qualifications and goals.
Thursday, Oct. 27
• Conway selectmen decided to have lighted crosswalk signs installed along North-South Road at Depot, Grove and Seavey streets to see if they increase public safety.
• After announcing in July that this will be her last year serving as Fryeburg Academy’s head of school, Erin Mayo said she is taking a similar position at the Doane Academy in New Jersey.
• Local Ukraine relief efforts are to resume Nov. 1, with Natalya Robinson of Madison, who manages the COACH Outlet at Settlers Green, collecting clothing and needed items drive for the people in the war-torn country.
• District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), who is being challenged by Dana Hilliard, the Democratic mayor of Somersworth, met with a Sun editorial board to discuss his priorities for serving in the position.
• Federal grants totaling $8,339,865 are being awarded to four public charter schools in New Hampshire, including $218,975 to Robert Frost Academy in Conway.
• Memorial Hospital will hold its last drive-thru vaccination clinic of the fall today from 8 a.m.-noon. Over the past six weeks, more than 1,200 people received their flu and COVID-19 booster shots at the clinic.
Friday, Oct. 28
• Candidates for N.H. House District 1, representing Conway, met to debate the issues at North Conway Community Center, discussing their views on such hot topics as abortion, guns, Free Staters and inflation.
• The Lovell Zoning Board on Oct. 20 unanimously upheld the town code enforcement officer’s denial of a proposed expansion of a self-storage facility on Main Street at the intersection with West Lovell Road.
• Conway selectmen took no action on a proposal to eliminate parking spaces across from the North Conway Fire Station at Norcross Circle and decided to continue to look for a parking solution that would retain parking spaces at Schouler Park.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort pledged to donate $20,000 to MWV Trails Association to help finish the Phase I construction of the Mount Washington Valley Community Recreation Path.
QUOTES:
“Failing to regulate (marijuana) will not prevent its use. What we will be preventing, if legalized and regulated, is, among other things, marijuana that’s been contaminated with other substances, one of the most deadly being fentanyl.” — State rep candidate Peaco Todd of Tamworth.
"I don't think that people are going to slow down, and I don't think the people that are crossing are going across any closer to a crosswalk than they crossed today, and ultimately it will be a waste of money," Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau on the plan to install lighted crosswalk signs along North-South Road.
