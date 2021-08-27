Saturday, Aug. 21
• The Tamworth Community Nurse Association celebrated 100 years of caring for the people of the town. The non-profit provides nursing services at no charge to anyone seeking care in Tamworth.
• A Maine Medical Center spokesperson reported that Eric Ray, the North Conway man who was hit by a vehicle driven by a teenage driver on the North-South Road on Aug. 16, had died of his injuries.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Tropical Storm Henri, which made landfall Aug. 22 near Westerly, R.I., and wreaked havoc through Connecticut and Rhode Island, brought only about an inch of rain to the Mount Washington Valley.
• Conway Village residents told selectmen they are concerned that tourists will ruin the Pequawket Pond peninsula once its new owner, Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, lists it as open to the public.
• The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment rejected an appeal by Jason and Tracy Leavitt of Center Conway to allow them to continue running an auto body shop out of their home.
• The MWV Eagles softball team wrapped up its summer season by winning the annual Summer Thunder Tournament for high school-aged (15-18) players in Northwood.
• The MWV boys’ basketball team won the Laconia Summer League and the annual Battle at the Crossroads Tournament.
• The annual Kennett Challenge Race returned with its 2-mile race at the Kennett Middle School, pitting the White Mountain Milers against the Kennett High and Fryeburg Academy cross-country teams.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Conway School Board that students and staff would open the school year Sept. 2 wearing masks indoors but not outside if they can social-distance adequately.
• Ariel LeBourveau, 42, of Conway was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated last Friday night after allegedly striking a 63-year-old woman from Seabrook who was walking along Route 16 near Burger King in North Conway. It was the second time in a week that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in town.
• A small group of parents returned to the Conway School Board meeting to advocate against requiring masks on the opening day of the school year.
• Attendance was down at North Country Cares’ eighth annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway, where 125 backpacks were given out as compared with about 250, the usual number in years past.
• With the school year set to start Sept. 2, SAU 13 Superintendent Dr. Michael Whaland said the Freedom School District still has not found a principal to replace Pat Stone, who submitted her resignation on April 12.
• The popular PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” planned to be at the Omni Mount Washington Resort on Sept. 2 to film an episode. Due to the pandemic, attendance is by invitation only.
• Newly released 2020 U.S. Census data showed the population of Coos County and the Androscoggin Valley continued its slow decline while the state’s total population increased.
• The White Mountain National Forest reopened all areas that were closed for public safety during Tropical Storm Henri.
Thursday, Aug. 26
• U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen visited White Mountain Community Health Center in Conway to talk with staff about how they were spending American Rescue Plan funds and any additional needs.
• SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard reported that 80 percent of local school staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
• The Carroll County delegation was set to vote on accepting about $4.9 million in American Rescue Act funds meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
• Dallas Emery of Ossipee asked selectmen to provide assurances they won’t curtail access to their meetings by the unvaccinated.
• Little Angels Service Dogs launched a program to give local seniors access to dogs by having trainers regularly visit nursing homes and senior centers with service dogs in training.
Friday, Aug. 27
• According to U.S. Census data, Conway’s population dipped from 10,115 people in 2010 to 9,822 people in 2020, but Carroll County’s population rose from 47,818 in 2010 to 50,107 in 2020.
• Memorial Hospital went back into “Code White” status for emergency operations as COVID-19 cases continued to climb statewide and hospital beds were filling up. The hospital is not shutting down any services at this point in time.
• The acting chairman of the Carroll County commissioners, Matthew Plache, at the commissioners’ meeting, decried vaccine mandates and the possible impact on the nursing home staffing. The nursing home has about 186 employees, but the facility should have about 195. About 50 Mountain View workers in various departments are unvaccinated.
• Conway selectmen authorized staff to put up signs at Davis Park, Conway Lake, First Bridge and Smith-Eastman landing sites saying that charcoal grills and campfires are prohibited.
• With school scheduled to begin Sept. 2, masks will be required for anyone who enters school district buildings. Signs indicating masks must be worn were posted at the five schools in the Conway School District on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.