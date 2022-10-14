Saturday, Oct. 8
• As foliage approached its peak, Lisa Samuelson, professor emerita of forestry at Auburn University, explained why leaves change color.
• The Return of the Pumpkin People this year has 63 local businesses and individuals displaying pumpkin creations throughout the month of October.
• A second cyanobacteria bloom was observed on Province Lake in Effingham/Wakefield.
• Ossipee selectmen agreed to institute a $100 fee for people who don’t weigh in at the scale shack at the town transfer station before dumping demolition debris.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
• The Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month on successive Thursdays, all open to the public.
• Michael DiGregorio was sworn in as a member of the Conway School Board.
• Kennett High School senior Katie Brooks placed second in Educators Rising National Championships in Washington, D.C., in June.
• State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) was named the N.H. Association of Counties’ Legislator of the Year.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
• The 172nd Fryeburg Fair reported paid attendance for the eight-day fair of 182,902, the best in years.
• The House Municipal and County Government Committee voted unanimously that a future N.H. Legislature shouldn’t take up the cause of a bill to legalize and regulate short-term rentals statewide.
• Four people running for two seats in the newly redistricted Carroll County House District 8 — Michael Costable Jr. (R-Freedom) and Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough), and incumbent state Reps. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), responded to the Sun’s questionnaire regarding their reasons for running for office.
• The Bartlett School Board voted not to take part in exploring a joint maintenance agreement for Kennett High School with the sending towns, opting instead to proceed to tuition contract negotiations.
• The White Mountain National Forest welcomed Vinci Keeler as its new deputy forest supervisor.
• Hill’s RV on Route 302 in Redstone was sold to NAPA Auto Parts Mount Washington Valley, which planned to open a store at the new location on Thursday. The former Redstone NAPA location was sold by NAPA-MWV to Karla’s Pet Rendezvous.
Thursday, Oct. 13
• The town bathroom committee Tuesday decided to recommend to Conway selectmen that they use American Rescue Funds to put a partition in the Whitaker Meeting House to make the bathrooms in the building open to the public without having to staff the building.
• Conway Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli suggested a building moratorium, specifically for lodging, should be explored as the roads in town can handle only so much traffic and the state doesn’t own any right of ways to expand into.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual business meeting Oct. 18, and will give White Mountain Treasure awards to Lloyd Jones, sports and education editor at The Conway Daily Sun, and Lisa DuFault, creator of Valley Promotions; the Employer of the Year award to Jonathan Goodwin, owner of Gemini Sign and Design; and the Entrepreneur of the Year award to Cheese Louise.
• Marianne Jackson, executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services since 2021, was named as this year’s recipient of the Steve Eastman Community Service Award.
• The Bartlett School Board is returning a record $880,997 in surplus funds from the 2021-22 district budget to help offset taxes.
Friday, Oct. 14
• As the Nov. 8 elections approach, a number of debates and meet the candidates nights have been planned: a candidates night on Monday, Oct. 17, at the K.A. Brett School at 7 p.m. for candidates running for Carroll County Districts 3 and 8, and the District 3 State Senate seat; a Gibson Center for Senior Services’ general election five-minute forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 12:30-4 p.m.; debates at Valley Vision studios in Center Conway Oct. 18 between U.S. Senate candidates incumbent Maggie Hassan (D-Exeter) and challenger Don Bolduc (R-Stratham) and Oct. 20 between incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) and challenger Karoline Leavitt (R-Plaistow) in the 1st Congressional District race; a debate on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center among the six candidates running for state House District 1.
• Conway selectmen on a site visit Tuesday to Norcross Circle in North Conway decided that parking spaces would have to be removed in order for fire trucks to be able to turn north out of the North Conwy Fire Station. However, local businesspeople said they would lose money if the spaces taken are not replaced elsewhere.
• Four people running for two seats in the newly redistricted Carroll County House District 2 — Republicans Dan Bacon of Chatham and Gene Chandler of Bartlett and incumbent Democrats Chris McAleer of Jackson and Anita Burroughs of Bartlett — answered the Sun’s candidate questionnaire.
• A segment on Big Dave’s Bagels and Deli appeared on the Food Network’s popular “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” last Friday and owners Dave and Sue Hausman reported their business has been booming in the days following the airing of the show.
• RiverFire, a festival centered around lighting up the night with fires on boom piers in the middle of the Androscoggin River, was set to return to the Service Credit Union Heritage Park in Berlin with a full in-person celebration for the first time since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.