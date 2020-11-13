Saturday, Nov. 7
• As the community prepared for Veterans Day and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, local veterans Earl Luther “Smitty” Smith and Dwight A. Smith looked back at their wartime service.
• Veterans Day ceremonies were planned for Tuesday and Wednesday in North Conway, and the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro, though closed for the season, offers an extensive online tour at wrightmuseum.org.
• Ossipee police warned people not to leave keys in parked cars after a couple allegedly stole three vehicles with keys in them over the course of 24 hours.
• Gov. Chris Sununu lauded N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner for a successful election and said he would support him for another term.
• State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan reported the state averaged 150 new cases of COVID-19 per day. Gov. Sununu said he had no immediate plans to change restrictions or impose a broader mask order.
• Daniel “Bud” Brooks, 90, of Freedom was recognized by Secretary of State Gardner for his 56 years of service as supervisor of checklist in the town.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
• Bartlett resident and Saco Canoe Rental Co. owner Peter Gagne advocated for the town and state to address an erosion problem at the old town dump, which is putting metal and other debris into the Saco River. The town has hired a firm to come up with a solution.
• Assistance Canine Training Services is looking for volunteers to help raise puppies for six months on their way to becoming service and therapy dogs.
• Marty the Cat, who lived on the summit of Mount Washington for 12 years, died over the weekend due to a sudden illness.
• Many local towns scaled back or canceled their Veterans Day observances due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday, Nov. 10.
• Dot Seybold announced that she will be moving on after 31 years as general manager of Settlers Green to become the executive director of the Ham Charitable Foundation.
• New Hampshire experienced an Indian summer over the past week, with record-setting highs in the mid to high 70s, as much as 20-25 degrees above normal.
• Conway selectmen met at their new offices at the former Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village for the first time this week.
• The first draft of the Conway school budget reflected a $2.1 million increase over last year, not including warrant articles, one of which could add another $1 million to replace all the windows at Kennett High School. Superintendent Kevin Richard said the biggest increase is for salaries.
• Attorneys argued over evidence Tuesday in the capital murder case against Armando Barron, 30, of Jaffrey, charged in the death of Jonathan Amerault in Rindge, who was allegedly having an affair with Barron’s wife, Britany.
• The 19th annual Vaughan Community Food Drive will be held outside the new Vaughan Food Pantry in North Conway 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Nov. 18, but it will accept only checks or cash-only donations due to coronavirus safety concerns.
Thursday, Nov. 12
• Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Veterans Day was celebrated in North Conway’s Schouler Park with over 100 citizens gathering for the hourlong ceremony.
• For the first time since World War II, students in the Conway School District won’t take part in the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s Junior Program, which introduces kids in grades 1-6 to skiing one afternoon a week in winter. Other school districts in SAU 9 and 13 still plan to participate in the program.
• The 50th annual Eastern Slope Ski Club Ski Sale, a fundraiser for the ski club, was set to take place Friday and Saturday.
• A town committee tasked with proposing regulations on short-term rentals gave its report to selectmen and the planning board. The committee hopes residents are presented with a warrant article to permit short-term rentals in town anywhere single-family homes are allowed.
• The city of Berlin are considering enacting a mask ordinance as numbers of COVID-19 cases in Coos County continue to rise, with two deaths and more than 100 active cases reported.
Friday, Nov. 13
• Selectmen discussed whether to shut down Whitaker Homesite bathrooms or leave the building open for skiers, weighing concerns about the cost of cleaning the facilities daily and the lack of public restrooms in North Conway since many have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Among its budget requests, Conway School District is looking to replace more than 700 Chromebooks, which cannot be updated and have come to play a more important role in education with many students working remotely.
• The Project SUCCEED before- and afterschool program at Conway schools received an anonymous $50,000 donation this week.
• The Rotary Club of North Conway’s annual Radio Auction will not take place this year. Club President Kelly Drew said that because of COVID-19 and the challenging year that local businesses have had the club did not feel comfortable in soliciting donations.
• The state reported a record 323 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, three new deaths, outbreaks at three nursing homes and possible exposure at the polls in at least four different locations.
• Carroll County commissioners will host a public hearing on the county budget for the first time next Tuesday, Nov. 17. The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. in person at the Delegation Room of the County Administration Building and via Zoom.
