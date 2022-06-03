Saturday, May 28
• Retired Marine Corps Maj. Frank McCarthy of North Conway held a book-signing party to celebrate the release of his memoir of service in Vietnam, “LIMA-3 and the Mustang Grunt.”
• Local veterans groups planned Memorial Day observances that included parades, ceremonies, meditation and a concert.
• Hundreds of Kennett High School students walked out of class and marched with signs outside Kennett High School in Conway on Friday morning to protest gun violence in the wake of the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.
• The Supreme Court’s special master proposed moving five towns in the Lakes Region and Mount Washington Valley to equalize the state’s two congressional districts.
Tuesday, May 31
• Three advanced manufacturing students at the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center at Kennett High School will intern for NASA this summer in Houston.
• Improvements to the intersection of East Conway Road and Route 302 in Redstone and the intersection in Intervale Cross Road and Route 16 in Intervale topped the list of projects Conway selectmen hope to have included in the state of New Hampshire’s Ten Year Plan.
• Kyle Amaral, 29, of Center Ossipee was sentenced to 19 years in prison by a federal court Tuesday for sexual exploitation of a minor.
• Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi said it would be a mistake to change the state’s Felonies First law, under which felony complaints are brought by the County Attorney’s Office instead of local law enforcement.
• At the Division II New Hampshire Track and Field Championships Kennett High girls won four events: Sophomore Aida Wheat won the championship in both the 100-and 200-meter dashes, freshman Piper Lopashanski won the 400 meters and the 4X800 relay team of Molly DellaValla, Grace Perley, Amy Burton and Lopashanski took first place.
• The Kennett High boys tennis team fell to Lebanon and the girls team lost to Alvirne in Division II playoffs.
Wednesday, June 1
• The Conway School Board’s school closure committee recommended closing one of Conway’s three elementary schools.
• The Mt. Washington Auto Road announced that for the first time in its 161-year history, the Auto Road is completely paved from the base to the 6,288-foot summit.
• Fryeburg Academy graduated 150 students at indoor ceremonies on May 28. The celebrations also included the school’s third annual class parade.
• Harold Hill Jr., 32, who has been indicted on charges that he drove into the Conway Public Library at an unsafe speed and caused the death of his passenger, filed a petition to expedite his June 16 bail hearing because he says he’s not getting the medical care he needs in jail.
• Conway Planning Board members voted to appoint Steve Hartmann to serve as an alternate to the board.
Thursday, June 2
• On the opening day of the filing period for county and state elected office, Mike DiGregorio and Joe Mosca, both of Conway, announced they are running for state representative.
• On Wednesday, Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) and Rep. Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) filed in District 2, which now includes Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Hart’s Location and Sandwich.
• The planned wood chip-fueled heating and cooling power plant at the proposed Ridgeline Communities off Eagles Way in Redstone on May 31 received a $1 million federal grant.
• The Jackson Covered Bridge sustained heavy damage from a tractor-trailer truck Wednesday.
• State Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) reported on how local representatives voted in the final legislative session of the year.
• Roderick H. Blackburn Nursing Scholarship Fund was established at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to support White Mountains Community College students pursuing careers in nursing.
Friday, June 3
• If the Conway School Board decides to close an elementary school, the school closing ad-hoc committee recommended selling rather than leasing the property.
• U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) got a personal tour of the Mt. Washington Valley Technology Center’s Technology Lane by Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council Executive Director Jac Cuddy, several board members and other locals. Shaheen was there to celebrate the recently secured $200,000 in federal funding to extend the road.
• A Carroll County judge conditionally approved a request from Harold Hill Jr., the man accused of getting drunk and killing his passenger by crashing his pickup into Conway Public Library, to have a bail hearing sooner than the June 24 hearing that was already scheduled.
• Most members of the Carroll County delegation said they plan to run for re-election, but Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield) and Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) said they will not seek another term as state representatives. Marsh said he plans to run for state Senate.
• The county’s elected officials all said they plan to run again.
• Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes suggested the town look into having a town council instead of a board of selectmen.
• Fryeburg Academy junior Jacob Adams won the long jump at the Western Maine Conference.
