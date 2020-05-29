Saturday, May 23
• Due to the coronavirus pandemic and attendant restrictions, the summer kickoff Memorial Day Weekend looked different, with attractions like Story Land remaining closed. But Gov. Chris Sununu said outdoor recreation activities such as hiking, and outdoor dining could resume with restrictions.
• A wildfire broke out on the upper Schuss trail in Whitaker Woods on May 21 but was contained.
• The annual Art in the Park, arts and crafts fair in North Conway’s Schouler Park was canceled for 2020.
Tuesday, May 26
• A crowd of about 30 people gathered Monday morning at American Legion Post 46 in Conway to honor the fallen during this year’s socially distanced Memorial Day observance.
• The filing period for state representatives opens June 3. Most local legislators intend to run for two more years, though two seats will be opening up: those of Harrison Kanzler (D-Conway) and Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location).
• A body was found off Berlin’s Kent Street May 21. It was later identified as George Cross, a 65-year-old Berlin man who went missing last fall.
• Silver Lake Association of Madison suspended the shooting of Canada geese on Silver Lake Landing property after a resident became upset with culling efforts there.
• The Bartlett School Board voted to extend the contract of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna through June 30, 2022.
• The North Conway Water Precinct plans to hold its annual meeting on Saturday, June 6, at 3 p.m. outside its precinct offices at 104 Sawmill Lane in North Conway.
Wednesday, May 27
• The North Conway Library unveiled the completed exterior of the library’s addition.
• The Fryeburg Academy Class of 2020 was to be honored with a parade of 100 vehicles in downtown Fryeburg, Maine, on Thursday afternoon.
• A car fire on Route 16 across from the Wildcat Ski Area on May 22 burned a half-acre of woods.
• Jeffrey Sampson, 28, of Madison was charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon May 20 for allegedly pointing a handgun at the driver of a vehicle in Conway Village.
Thursday, May 28
• A bicyclist was killed Wednesday when he was struck from behind by a car just north of the Intervale Scenic Vista on Route 16. The cyclist was later identified as Richard Devellian, 83, of Jackson. Police identified the driver as Jean Melczarek of Bartlett.
• New Hampshire expanded its criteria for being tested for the coronavirus at its sites around the state.
• Officials reported a “mixed bag” of compliance with mask wearing and social distancing regulations over the three-day Memorial Day Weekend.
• Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center teachers are providing kits to give students real-world hands-on projects through which to learn.
Friday, May 29
• A Facebook video of Jean Ronald Saint Preux, 34, of Albany appearing to be ripped out of his car by near Albany Town Hall on May 20 went viral this week. State police said the Saint Preux was uncooperative and denied doing anything wrong.
• The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard the case of North Conway Grand Hotel vs. Town of Conway and Settlers Green over plans to discontinue a town road in conjunction with building a Market Basket in North Conway.
• An area of Route 16 in Pinkham Notch was washed out Wednesday afternoon when a strong rainstorm came through.
• School officials urged the community to share “something you are proud of” on social media Friday to “flood the internet with positivity.”
