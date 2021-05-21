Saturday, May 15
• Commercial real estate development is booming in the Mount Washington Valley with several large-scale housing projects and hotels being built.
• SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard announced that student athletes would no longer be required to wear masks while competing.
• The Mt. Washington Auto Road opened for the season on May 15.
• Fryeburg Rescue in Fryeburg, Maine, marked 50 years of providing rescue services.
• New Androscoggin District Ranger Josh Sjostrom discussed the need for improvement of some trail heads with Gorham selectmen.
Tuesday, May 18
• Jackson voters, at their annual town meeting May 15, voted to rededicate the town in honor of 19th century geologist Charles Jackson rather than seventh U.S. President Andrew Jackson.
• Bartlett voters at town meeting May 13 voted down a series of petitioned articles to force town boards to hold their meetings on Zoom.
• White Mountains Community College in Berlin held its 54th commencement exercises on May 14, with 134 students graduating.
• The Kennett High dance team medaled at the Step Up 2 Dance Regional Competition in Westbrook, Maine, their first competition in 14 months.
• Attorney Jonathan Goodman, representing former Fryeburg police chief Joshua Potvin, said Potvin decided fighting to “clear his name” wasn’t worth the cost since he was planning to retire.
• Ossipee Lake Alliance and Green Mountain Conservation Group began a campaign to remind boaters to stay out of restricted portions of the Ossipee Lake Natural Area.
• The Kennett High boys’ and girls’ track teams won their final home meet of the season, besting Berlin, Inter-Lakes and Laconia.
Wednesday, May 19
• Attorney Mark Puffer, representing hundreds of Conway short-term rental owners, wrote the town of Conway challenging selectmen’s determination that the rentals are prohibited in residential zones and seeking a stay of enforcement until STRs can be addressed by the Legislature.
• Tamworth voters approved warrant articles to increase recycling and reduce gerrymandering at town meeting May 15.
• A brush fire caused by a discarded cigarette burned 3.5 acres and two platform tents at Huttopia campground in Albany on Monday.
• Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini handed down committee assignments at the board’s first in-person meeting in more than 14 months.
• The former Cranmore Fitness Center’s demolition began Tuesday to make way for a four-story hotel.
• A fugitive from justice, Arther Butler, 19, of Topsham, Vt., who was accused of shooting a man in the back in 2019, and was arrested in North Conway earlier this month, was sent back to Vermont to face felony assault charges.
• Setting The Space Interiors, a lifestyle furnishing store, opened at Settlers Green in North Conway.
• Continuum Health Inc. of Lewiston, Maine, submitted site plans for its proposed Ridgeline Community, a senior living campus, on an 83-acre lot off Eagles Way in North Conway.
Thursday, May 20
• A grease fire that started on a deck quickly became a fully involved structure fire that destroyed a home at 171 Skyline Drive in Intervale on Tuesday.
• SAU 13 began its search for a successor to Schools Superintendent Meredith Nadeau, who is leaving to take a job in Hampton.
• Organizers of the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park are planning a battle of the bands-style fundraiser and acquiring the land to build the park.
• Area Scout troops proposed to county commissioners that a laser system to be used to protect Carroll County’s blueberry bushes from animals.
• While the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in public places, the state of New Hampshire continues to recommend mask-wearing, and many local businesses and organizations still require them.
• The Mountain Division Alliance urged the public to submit comments in support of a bill pending in the Maine legislature to study expanding the Mountain Division Trail, which has a 4-mile section in Fryeburg.
• The Memorial Hospital reduced days for its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Wednesday through Friday.
Friday, May 21
• SAU 13 Superintendent Nadeau said the search for a new principal for Freedom Elementary School is down to two finalists, and a decision should be made within a month.
• The dedication of the new North Conway Fire Station is set for 10 a.m. today at the station located at 70 Norcross Circle in North Conway Village. Gov. Chris Sununu, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and other dignitaries are expected to attend.
• Eighty Kennett High School students received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at Kennett High School on Wednesday, kicking off the first of three planned Pfizer vaccination events for kids aged 12-18 within SAU 9.
• The Conway Planning Board conditionally approved a proposal to operate a seasonal food truck next to the Poppy & Vale shop at 14 Kearsarge Road beginning in early June through Nov. 1.
• The Conway Planning Board approved a 1 megawatt photovoltaic solar array at 2069 East Main St.
