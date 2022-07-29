Saturday, July 23
• David Crouse of Bangor, Maine, who grew up in Stow, Maine, hosts a Facebook group Cold River Chronicle and puts out the Cold River Chronicle newsletter to share the history of Chatham, N.H., and Stow, Lovell, Stoneham and Fryeburg, Maine.
• Gov. Chris Sununu came to Conway Town Hall on Friday, July 22, to sign a bill to provide $67 million for road and bridge projects and for body cameras for police.
• The 65th International Rally Wally Byam Airstream Club Rally was held July 23-29 at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds in Fryeburg, Maine.
• UFO sightings were recently reported in Madison and Jackson.
Tuesday, July 26
• A fast-moving but damaging microburst hit Effingham with a vengeance July 21, toppling hundreds of trees and destroying property, and knocking out power to over 700 Eversource electric customers.
• The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy got underway Monday in Coos County Superior Court, three years after a fatal crash that killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph.
• The White Mountains Community College hosted its first Veterinary Science Summer Camp July 18-22, based at the college’s North Conway building but taking field trips to teach middle-schoolers and high-schoolers the basics of veterinary care and how to handle all kinds of animals.
• When a Bartlett woman came upon two dead bear cubs in the middle of Route 302 on July 19, she moved them out of the road, then asked why whoever hit them didn’t do the same. Fish and Game said there is “no obligation” for a driver to remove dead animals from the road.
• Continent-traveling campers Jim Cocke and wife, Debbie Wood, both of Fleetwood, N.C., have been on the road for 14 years, living the life in their sleek 2005 Airstream trailer. They were among close to 2,000 campers in 1,000 Airstreams for an international rally in Fryeburg, Maine, this week.
• The Kennett High girls’ basketball team repeated as Battle at the Crossroads champions in Epping last weekend.
Wednesday, July 27
• Saying she can’t dedicate the time the position deserves, Conway School Board member Jessica Whitelaw submitted her resignation to the board at Monday’s meeting. Her resignation was a late addition to the agenda and took members by surprise.
• In “friend of the court” briefs filed with the state Supreme Court, lawyers for the town of Conway and New Hampshire Municipal Association/New Hampshire Planners Association say a Carroll County Superior Court judge erred when she ruled in favor of a short-term rental owner.
• North Conway magazine, published by The Conway Daily Sun, won first place in the General Excellence category in a national contest for free publications. Also winning awards in the Association of Community Publishers contest was the Sun’s advertising department as well as editorial columnist William Marvel, sports editor Lloyd Jones and CDS publisher/editorial writer Mark Guerringue.
• Located in North Conway Village in what was once a Carroll Reed store, Olympia Sports of North Conway Village will be closing, by the end of September along with 34 other Olympia stores, the company has confirmed.
• The North Conway Water Precinct and Lower Bartlett Water Precinct will each receive $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 grant funds. Carroll County is also earmarked for an additional $60,000 in ARPA funding.
Thursday, July 28
• Erin Mayo, the first female head of school in Fryeburg Academy’s 231-year history, will leave next June at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Fryeburg Academy and the board of trustees announced Mayo’s departure Wednesday. No reason was given.
• Members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club testified in Coos Superior Court Wednesday about the horrific crash that left seven members of the club dead three years ago on Route 2 in Randolph.
• Carrie Burkett is leaving her job as executive director of North Conway Community Center to become a communications and development specialist at Memorial Hospital. Burkett has guided the center over the past three years.
Friday, July 29
• On Monday with a narrow 3-2 vote, the Conway School Board agreed to create a family liaison position at Kennett High School. The first two years of the job will be paid by ESSER (American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds that the Conway School District was able to secure due to COVID-19.
• A Center Conway woman accused of stealing about $100,000 from her family’s construction business was indicted on multiple counts of forgery and theft by a Carroll County grand jury. On July 15, the grand jury indicted Tanya Gilmore, 42, on six counts of forgery and six counts of theft against a Conway construction company called H.E. Gilmore & Sons.
• Kimberly Mammay, 42, of Brooklyn, Conn., Kelly Lafazia, 44, of Foster, R.I., and Dawn Silva, 50, North Attleboro, Mass., turned themselves into police after being charged in the theft of a Tastykake bakery truck by the Saco Covered Bridge in June.
• With the help of a group of locals, and dedication to the cause that included multiple trips and camping behind L.A. Drew, Michael Lunardo of Rehobeth, Mass., was reunited with his dog Bergie, who wen
