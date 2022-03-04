Saturday, Feb. 26
• The 32nd annual Mount Washington Valley Chocolate Festival returned Sunday, with skiers traveling to inns and businesses in North Conway and Intervale on Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring Association trails to sample chocolates.
• Jeff Leich, retiring executive director of the New England Ski Museum, and Cranmore Mountain Resort owner Brian Fairbank are to be honored at events laster this month in Bretton Woods and Sun Valley, Idaho, for their achievements in promoting skiing.
• Mineral Springs Nursing Home in North Conway reported an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. No one was reported to be seriously ill.
• John Arruda and Adam Price are competing for a seat on the Madison Board of Selectmen in elections being held March 8.
• Bartlett School District was set to hold its annual school meeting, with voting on a budget of $8,745,125 and two warrant articles to eliminate trust funds for school maintenance and buses.
Tuesday, March 1
• Towns across the Mount Washington Valley were gearing up for annual school and town meetings next week, with elections happening March 8. Conway’s school deliberative session is March 7 and town deliberative March 9, with voting to take place in April.
• The Effingham Planning Board voted that a proposed gas station at the former Boyle’s Family Market would have a regional impact on neighboring towns, which must receive official notices about the project.
• Representatives from TD Bank said they plan to seek a waiver of a Conway zoning regulation that requires New England architectural styles in the review of their new branch on Eastman Road in North Conway, which features a modern mountain vernacular design.
Wednesday, March 2
• Students and staff in the Conway School District returned to the classroom from February vacation to new mask-optional guidelines Monday. While more students at Kennett High opted to go mask-free, about 50 percent of students at Kennett Middle School and the three elementary schools remained masked.
• Two candidates for a three-year seat on the board of selectmen in Bartlett — incumbent Gene Chandler and Ray Hodgkins — presented their positions.
• Lovell, Maine, residents were set to vote on an article at town meeting today at 9 a.m. at the Lovell Volunteer Fire Building at 3 Hatches Hill Road that may affect the building of a large solar project in town.
• The Conway Planning Board conditionally approved a proposal by Valley Springs Car Wash for a five-bay car wash just north of Davis Park tennis courts.
• Proposals are in the works to breathe new life into two long-closed local restaurants: the former Brennan’s House of Pizza in Redstone and the former Scarecrow Pub in Intervale.
• Conway Scenic Railroad’s 1956-built Locomotive No. 1757 was dismantled for scrap.
• The home of Janet and Richard Chevarie at 1545 Main St. in Berlin was destroyed by fire Feb. 28.
Thursday, March 3
• Memorial Hospital announced plans to shut down its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center on Main Street in North Conway and move the operation to its primary care offices on the hospital campus. Vaccinations will still be available at the hospital clinic by appointment.
• Conway School District voters this year will be asked to approve a contract with educational support personnel that would put every union member and all the administrators in SAU 9 on the same health insurance plan, saving the district money.
• Mark Dindorf of Hart’s Location was named interim director of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust.
Friday, March 4
• Madison voters will be asked to decide on several warrant articles related to short-term rentals including a petitioned one that seeks to ban STRs in residential districts. Planning board members who crafted articles aimed at regulating such rentals admitted Wednesday they unwittingly created a definition that may have the effect of banning them.
• The filing period for elected offices in Conway was Friday. As of Thursday there were contested races for school board and planning board seats.
• A team of journalists attending the Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival wrote about the evolution of the sport, the experiences of women and people of color in a sport dominated by white men, and efforts to be more inclusive.
• The “Welcome to Tamworth” sign on Route 25 in Tamworth.
• Arthur Woods, 59, of Fryeburg, Maine, was injured when the fuel truck he was driving was involved in a head-on crash with a GMC pickup truck. The other driver was able to escape without injury.
• The Kennett High hockey team and the Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills, Maine, hockey team both won the first playoff game in their respective divisions.
• Kennett High junior Carli Krebs won the final cross-country race of the season, leading the girls’ team to a second-place finish in the ski meet at Waterville Valley. The division championships are March 8 at Great Glen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.