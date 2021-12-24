Saturday, Dec. 18
• The holiday vacation week kicks off a season of events celebrating winter recreation.
• The former Valley Jewelers building, built in 1911 and located next to the Conway Village Congregational Church in Conway Village, was demolished.
• The K.A. Brett School in Tamworth unveiled its new mantra, “Better Together,” and met outside for the first time as a collective body since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March of 2020.
• Two forest conservation projects in Shelburne were awarded matching grants totaling $900,000.
• Business leaders advised visitors to be aware of pandemic precautions in the valley this winter.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
• Jackson selectmen tabled putting an article on the town warrant for a new fire station after hearing the $5.7 million price tag and discussing bond rates.
• The strain of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt at Kennett High School, particularly among the sophomores and freshmen, as school officials grappled with an uptick in vandalism, fighting and vaping among the younger age groups.
• The season’s first substantial snowfall over the weekend brought at least 6 inches of snow, a welcome addition to the base laid down by snowmakers at the valley’s alpine centers.
• The state Department of Health and Human Services announced that it had identified the first New Hampshire resident under the age of 18 to have died from complications related to COVID-19.
• Mount Washington Commission members received a report prepared by Harvard Law School students with suggestions to help collaboration among the diverse groups that have a stake in operations on the mountain’s summit.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
• Cranmore recently told Kennett High School the mountain would likely not be available for a chairlift graduation ceremony in June of 2022 because of planned construction on the chairlifts.
• State Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury) proposed a bill to prohibit towns from banning — or tightly regulating — short-term rentals.
• After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual gingerbread man hunt returned to Pine Tree School, with kindergartners traveling around town to look for their missing gingerbread men.
• Fryeburg selectmen said they plan to ask voters to purchase 4 acres of land between Recreation Drive and the town public works department on which to build a new municipal complex.
• The Union Congregational Church on Albany Avenue in Bartlett Village, with the help of the Bartlett Fire Department and local artist Rod Blood of Rod Iron Designs restored the weather vane atop the church steeple.
• Brothers Adam Hooper and Dale Hooper bought the New England Inn and Lodge and Tuckerman’s Tavern from their parents, Crystal and Chet Hooper.
• Krissy Fraser was named as the new executive director and Ara Morton as the new program manager at Kismet Rock Foundation.
Thursday, Dec. 23
• Chris DeVries, 39, formerly of Jackson pleaded guilty to 20 counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to a minimum of three to six years in prison.
• Conway selectmen voted to require the board be notified of any demolition permits issued by the town building inspector for any building greater than 500 square feet following the demolition of the former Valley Jewelers building in Conway Village.
• The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., was pushed back to July 2022, more than three years after the crash that claimed the lives of seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph.
• Andrew Matarese, 16, of Kearsarge became the first student pilot to do a solo flight at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine on Dec. 9.
• Memorial and Huggins hospitals reported their in-patient capacity and other services were being strained as the number of new COVID cases in the state averaging more than 1,000 per day.
Friday, Dec. 24
• Developers of the proposed Viewpoint LLC hotel across from the Scenic Vista in Intervale submitted new plans for a smaller, 70-room, three-story hotel to the town.
• For the second year in a row, the American Legion Post 95 Christmas Day feast at the Conway Congregational Church in Conway Village, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The Freedom Planning Board drafted a proposed short-term rental ordinance that would require STR owners to get a permit from the selectmen and would limit short-term rentals to 45 days per year.
• A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury recently handed up indictments for Brian Parmenter, 30, and Cody Parmenter, 28, both of Fryeburg, Maine, and Cody’s girlfriend, Olivia Pope, 27, of Conway in connection with an alleged armed robbery that reportedly took place Sept. 21 outside the Hannaford grocery store in North Conway.
