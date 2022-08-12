Saturday, Aug. 6
• Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association held its 50th annual Art in the Park on Aug. 5 and 6, with more than 50 artists and artisans presenting their work under tents in Schouler Park in North Conway Village.
• Janet E. Brown, 84, died in a fire at her home in Sandwich on April 3.
• Gas prices remained high in North Conway, close to $4.60 per gallon, while they are dropping elsewhere. Prices in some stations in Ossipee and Gorham were reported at about $4.30.
• Conway Rec Department’s summer camp reported record numbers of camper visits (one visit equals one child spending the day at camp), expected to top 6,800 by the end of the season. The previous record, set last year, was 5,851.
• The Good Shepherd and Holy Family Parishes in Berlin welcomed Mother Apostle of Joy and Sister Confidence, members of “The Servants of the Lord and the Virgin Matera,” who will establish a convent in the city.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
• Fryeburg Fair announced the schedule and some new additions for the 172nd annual eight-day fair, set to run from Oct. 2-9.
• The Conway Planning Board is gearing up to update the town’s master plan, which was last done close to 20 years ago, with the town advertising last month a request for proposals from master plan consultants; submissions are due Sept. 9.
• Closing statements were to be heard in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy charged in the collision that killed seven members of the JarHead Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph in June 2019.
• The Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley at its changeover meeting at Rivers Edge Tavern in Ossipee recognized Rotarian Ron Holladay for many years of service and past leadership to the club, and outgoing President Bonnie Gould passed to the incoming President Margaret Murphy.
• The New Hampshire State Champion Berlin Ryan-Scammon Post 36 wrapped up its baseball season over the weekend, going 1-2 to finish fourth overall at the New England American Legion Junior Championships in Windsor.
• The Plymouth State University Department of Athletics honored Tamworth’s Kim Bowles was selected as the Janet Nell Female Athlete of the Year.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
• Jurors in the Coos County Superior Court on Tuesday found truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty after 11 days of testimony of all 15 charges in the fatal crash on June 21, 2019, on Route 2 in Randolph that killed seven members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club.
• The Conway Planning Board was set to hold a second public hearing on parking regulations pertaining to restaurants under the town’s site-plan requirements. The board is considering changing the restaurant parking requirement from one space for every three seats to one space per two seats.
• Conway School Board voted to move the district’s sixth-graders into the Kennett Middle School for the 2023-24 school year.
• Plans for Bird Rides Inc. to bring e-scooters to the town of Conway have been delayed because the company has not found a fleet manager.
• The Chocorua Lake Conservancy announced that Debra Marnich is joining the CLC as stewardship director.
Thursday, Aug. 11
• Scott Kudrick, the man whose name is on the Conway’s lawsuit against local short-term rental owners, was arrested on charges of allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election, In announcing the arrest, N.H. Attorney General John M. Formella said Kudrick, 50, is identified as being from Norwell, Mass.
• Newbury Medal-winning author Lois Lowry was set to headline the sixth annual Evening with Maine Authors at Stone Mountain Arts Center on Friday from 5-9 p.m. Lowry was announced as a last-minute replacement for Pulitzer-winner Richard Russo, who had a family emergency.
• Justin Worthley, a Republican from Wakefield, who is running in the Carroll County primary for sheriff used his campaign Instagram account to berate a father for getting his child vaccinated against COVID-19.
• There have been 15 cases of monkeypox reported in New Hampshire so far, and President Joe Biden on Thursday declared the outbreak around the country a national emergency.
• Fryeburg Academy was set to begin preseason for all fall sports athletes on Monday, Aug. 15.
Friday, Aug. 12
• Owners of an early settler’s house, built by Capt. Timothy Walker in 1765 and located on a 2.8-acre parcel at 414 Mill St. in Center Conway at the foot of Conway Lake, have applied for a permit to demolish the house. The fact that the house may be the oldest in Conway has raised concerns among those who seek to preserve the town’s history.
• Saying it wasn’t an easy decision, Capt. Ray Gilmore of Bartlett announced this week he is suspending his campaign bid for state representative in the newly configured Carroll County District 2.
• Conway selectmen were considering expanding access to the Conway Lake parking lot on Mill Street to the general public. The lot is currently only open to town residents and second homeowners.
• The Kennett High Class of 2002 celebrated its class reunion last weekend, with about 50 members of the class touring their old high school in Conway Village and taking part in a variety of events.
