Saturday, Aug. 28
• Businesses throughout the Mount Washington Valley have been struggling with a labor shortage, causing some to shorten their hours of operation.
• Mountain View Community, the Carroll County nursing home, was closed to visitors after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
• U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen visited the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Camp Dodge Trails Center to celebrate the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, which permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Gov. Chris Sununu rode a special Conway Scenic Railroad train with about 500 supporters as part of his post-inaugural “Super 603 Thank You Tour.”
• A Conway Planning Board hearing to look at revised site plans for the proposed Viewpoint North Conway hotel in Intervale was postponed to Sept. 9.
• Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said drivers seem to be slowing down when they see the Conway Police Department’s new radar speed trailer.
• Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery kicked off Recovery Month (September) with a full-day vigil at the center in Center Conway.
• Following the acceptance by the Carroll County delegation of $4.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the county register of deeds asked them for about $250,000 to beef up cybersecurity.
• The family of Keene’s Jonathan Amerault said Britany Barron deserves no leniency for her alleged role in Amerault’s murder and decapitation on Sept. 19, 2020.
• The fall sports season began at Kennett High and Fryeburg Academy. The Kennett boys’ soccer team losing to ConVal and besting Plymouth; and the girls team tied ConVal in recent games.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Classes began in Maine School Administrative District 72 schools, with all students, staff and visitors required to wear masks while indoors and masking optional outside.
• Fryeburg, Maine, residents complained to selectmen that state reconstruction of Main Street has taken away too many parking spaces and there is a petition to have those spaces restored.
• Public bathrooms at the New England Ski Museum reopened to the public after Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford worked with businesses to raise money for their cleaning and maintenance.
• Memorial Hospital operations Tuesday were disrupted briefly by what appeared to be a possible bomb but turned out to be trash left in the parking lot.
• Local attorney and avid sportsman Tom Dewhurst III opened a firearms, hunting and fishing outdoor retail store, Dewhurst Outfitters LLC/White Mountain Firearms, in the Conway Marketplace shopping center.
• The Conway Planning Board gave unanimous conditional approval Aug. 26 to a proposed 19,028-square-foot Tractor Supply Co. store in North Conway but did not give it direct access to the North-South Road.
• The Mt. Washington Cog Railway dedicated a $3.3 million maintenance facility designed to bring cutting-edge technology to the historic railroad.
• Matt Mayberry of Dover, an Air Force veteran and 2020 Republican candidate for Congress, organized an event called “Flags Across NH” to support troops who recently left Afghanistan.
• New Hampshire State Police searched for an individual involved in an apparent road rage incident that resulted in shots being fired Monday morning in Randolph.
Thursday, Sept. 2
• After a week that included travel to Kentucky and greeting passengers personally last weekend on the Conway Scenic Railroad, Gov. Sununu fell ill and was said to be isolating as a precaution against COVID-19 on Wednesday morning but later that day Sununu announced he had tested negative for the virus.
• The governor’s illness postponed a vote by the Executive Council on a pending land deal concerning the Pequawket Pond peninsula in Conway.
• Project SUCCEED is seeking help with its morning and after-school programs, set to open next week at Conway’s three elementary schools.
• Local outdoor industry leaders expressed concern about climate change during a virtual Climate Action Campaign news conference hosted by the New Hampshire League of Conservation Voters.
• The family of Angel Torres, a Denmark, Maine, man who went missing in 1999 at the age of 21, raised the reward for information about his disappearance.
Friday, Sept. 3
• Schools in SAUs 9 and 13 opened on Thursday. Two cases of COVID-19 were reported at Kennett High School and one case of COVID in a Kennett Middle School student.
• Mountain View Community officials said the nursing home may reopen Sept. 10 if test results are negative.
• According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, as of Wednesday there were 20 actives COVID-19 cases in Conway, doubling from 10 a week ago; there have been 722 total cases in town.
• Ossipee selectmen sought guidance from the state of New Hampshire on how to best protect its aquifer and wildlife after the board was approached by homeowners concerned that a local mining operating may hurt White Pond.
