Saturday, Aug. 1
• Lake hosts on Conway Lake and other lakes around New Hampshire work to keep the lakes clear of milfoil, and other invasive species.
• A fire caused by a battery failure has displaced the family of Conway Deputy Fire Chief Phil Richardson.
• Valley Vision returned to Channel 3 on the dial after being on Channel 1301 for the past 22 months.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
• The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for all of New Hampshire as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way up the East Coast from South Carolina.
• Architect Anthony Fallon is looking into how much it might cost to put a day-care facility and offices at the old Carroll County nursing home.
• The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Conway police warned the public about scam calls pretending to be contact tracers for COVID-19.
• The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 35 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Saturday, Aug. 1, and 21 new cases on Sunday.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
• Progress continues on rebuilding the steeple of the Little White Church. Meanwhile, John Hartman stepped down as president and Eleanor Border was elected as interim president.
• State officials said William Murray, whose body was found lying on the ground in Pine Hill Cemetery in Wolfeboro on July 27, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.
• The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association delayed the start of preseason, which typically begins the third week in August, to Tuesday, Sept. 8.
• At a bail hearing Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ordered released Chris DeVries, 37, of Jackson, who had led a protest from a skateboard through North Conway in June and then was charged with child pornography in July.
Thursday, Aug. 6
• Tropical Storm Isaias turned deadly when Joyce “Missy” Roberge of North Conway killed by a large tree that crashed onto her second-floor apartment on Kearsarge Road on Tuesday night.
• School officials posted the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee Plan on the SAU 9 website (tinyurl.com/y2mfzxl2). The plan covers a variety of topics, including how the school environment will change; parent responsibilities; safety precautions; scheduling; transportation and co-curricular options for the three scenarios (face-to-face, hybrid and remote learning).
• Conway selectmen Tuesday voted to cancel the fireworks they had hoped to put on Labor Day weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic called a halt to the town’s traditional Fourth of July fireworks show.
• Carroll County is a co-winner along with Cheshire County of the U.S. Census’ Push Week competition. Both boosted their rates of response to the census 0.6 percentage points from July 27 to Aug. 2.
Friday, Aug. 7
• Memorial Hospital announced it will start offering COVID-19 tests for people who are not experiencing any symptoms of the disease. The testing begins Monday, Aug. 10, by appointment only, with test results expected to be back withing 72 hours.
• The 227th class to graduate from Fryeburg Academy is holding graduation ceremonies, which were postponed from May, over two days, July 29 and Aug. 15, due to the pandemic.
• The National Weather Service meteorologists toured damage in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Intervale, Kearsarge and Glen area on Wednesday to investigate reports of a microburst or a tornado, and decided neither of those things occurred but that strong gusts of wind in excess of 75 mph were the cause of damage.
• Father Jeffrey Monroe is leaving St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Church in Conway Village after 11 years and handing over the job to Father Brad Mathias of Bangor, Maine.
