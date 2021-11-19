BARTLETT — After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, students at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School will return to the slopes at Attitash and the cross-country ski trails at Bear Notch Ski Touring Center this winter to take part in the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s Junior Ski Program, set to begin Jan. 6
Bartlett, along with the three elementary schools in Conway (John H. Fuller, Pine Tree and Conway Elementary) did not participate in the junior program last winter for the first time since World War II. The program introduces kids in grades 1-6 to skiing one afternoon a week in winter.
School and club officials explored avenues to try to continue it last year, but concerns for students’ health amid the COVID-19 pandemic won out.
Jackson Grammar School participated in a limited version of the program at Black Mountain, while students at Madison Elementary School also took part in the program at King Pine Ski Area.
JBES Principal Joe Yahna shared the news with the Bartlett School Board on Nov. 2.
“We are planning on skiing at Attitash on Thursdays,” he said. “There are a lot of logistics still being worked out on that, but we expect to be able to do the whole program with all students.”
Initially, it looked like the Bears would be skiing in the morning at Attitash, venturing back to JBES for lunch and then returning to in-school activities.
Yahna said Wednesday evening he met with officials at Attitash earlier in the day.
“It looks like we’re shifting back to afternoons,” he said by phone. “A whole bunch of things have been worked out, both at the mountain and here at the school, to go back to afternoons.”
Yahna is happy to see a return to afternoon skiing. He said Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson also was “gracious in offering to partner with us for the Junior Program if things didn’t work out. It was nice of them to make the offer, but Attitash was able to make it work.”
Yahna said kindergartners will ski on Wednesday afternoons at Attitash instead of Thursdays.
JBES administrative assistant Jessica James and physical education teacher Vance Pickering are the school’s Eastern Slope Ski Club coordinators for this ski season. If anyone has a question about the junior program, they can contact them at v_pickering@sau9.org or j_james@sau9.orfg or call the school at (603) 374-2331.
“We really want to thank all of our volunteers who have signed up,” said Yahna. “We can definitely use more for Thursday afternoons, especially for our younger kids.”
He added: “I’m really thankful for the way our community pulls together to make this program work.”
Yahna sees a huge benefit in the junior program returning this winter. “With the pandemic, our students have had less time to socialize and play together,” he said. “Play is a skill we don’t think of, but it is. You learn such things as taking turns, waiting, all skills put into play.”
