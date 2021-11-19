CONWAY — After the pandemic halted the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s mission to put local schoolkids on the slopes and trails of valley resorts last year, officials from the ESSC’s Junior Ski Program and school administrators say the tradition is back on track to start up once again come January.
“Depending on which schools, there a number of different strategies being looked at,” said SAU 9 School Superintendent Kevin Richard this week.
One school that won’t be participating this year is SAU 13’s K.A. Brett School. According to Eastern Slope Ski Club Vice President Lauren Hawkins, Tamworth’s ESSC Junior Program will not be taking place this year at King Pine Ski Area in Madison, but all other schools in SAU 9 and 13, as well as the Robert Frost Charter School and Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, are taking part.
The ESSC, which itself was founded in 1935, began the Junior Program under the leadership of then Maple Villa owner Chester Emerson of Intervale in 1938 as a way for local kids to be able to ski.
That tradition has carried on except for a pause during World War II — at least until last year, when the pandemic forced a change, with only Jackson Grammar School able to continue its program at Black Mountain and Jackson Ski Touring.
“We did host the program last season with several restrictions; this year, however, kids will be allowed to designate an indoor cafeteria area,” said Jessie Victoria, Black Mountain’s internal operations manager.
Madison Elementary and Freedom Elementary last year continued their ESSC Junior Programs at King Pine, and Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School did theirs at Cranmore.
Other schools, such as John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway, Pine Tree in Center Conway and Josiah Bartlett Elementary in Bartlett held outdoor sessions last year for hiking and cross-country ski/snowshoeing outings.
The all-volunteer-run program offers ski rentals and instruction from January to March once a a week for all 1,400 children in SAU 9 and 13 in grades 1-6, with alpine skiing for grades 1-6, cross-country skiing for grades 1-6 and snowboarding for grades 4-6. Both local charter schools also participate.
Two local principals learned to ski with the program. Danielle Nutting, now in her sixth year as principal at John Fuller, said she was never a racer, but the Junior Program gave her a skiing foundation and she continues to be part of the teaching staff at Cranmore for John Fuller’s Monday afternoon Junior Program sessions.
“When we moved here from Maine when I was in second grade, I at first was very intimidated on skis because all of my friends had been skiing since they were 2,” said Nutting. “But I grew to love it.”
And now on Mondays from next January through next March, except for vacation periods, she’ll again be at Cranmore, if all goes well. The kids are also set to cross-country ski at the town-run Whitaker Woods. “It was significantly missed last year,” said Nutting. “But we do have the luxury of only being a mile from the mountain, so that means we can make multiple trips. We will not be combining grades on the buses. And we will not try to cross grade levels for grouping students,” she added.
Her concerns were shared by Aimee Frechette, now in her 11th year as principal at Pine Tree School.
Frechette is a North Conway native who did the Junior Program as a first- and second-grader at John Fuller before attending the then-new Pine Tree School in third grade, where she continued her skiing.
Asked if she continues to ski and instruct with her fellow teachers who volunteer out there on the slopes each week, Frechette laughed and said, “No, no, I don’t think any young skier would want to see me trying to teach skiing — but I do go every single week to see the joy on the kids’ faces and on the teachers’ faces. I’m really good at being at the bottom of the Magic Carpet and catching them as they stop after doing it for the first time. ”
She said this year Pine Tree is skiing at Cranmore on Thursday mornings.
Gayle Dembrowski, principal of the Jackson Grammar School, said the Junior Program was able to be held at Black Mountain last year through the efforts of the school working with Generanl Manager/owner John Fichera and longtime Jackson program coordinator Neil Stokes.
“Because our school is small and because Black is small, we were able to have the program last year and we were able to keep the kids outside so the risk of (COVID) transmission was reduced. We are working on plans for this year and will try as best as we can to stay outside — besides the fitness benefits of being outdoors, our kids really love it. And, we also work with Jackson Ski Touring. Skiing is such a part of this area’s economy and history,” said Dembrowski.
Nutting said the junior program not only gets kids out on the slopes but it is also about sharing the town’s ski heritage. “Fourth-graders in New Hampshire learn about New Hampshire history ... and to get to ski through the Junior Program lets everyone be part of that,” she said.
“I don’t know if everyone who participates realizes how lucky they are to grow up here. As a mother of two (she and husband Nick Nutting have a first-grader, Max, and a third-grader, Violet, both of whom will be skiing with their John Fuller schoolmates), I do appreciate that,” said Nutting.
As former Eastern Slope Ski Club president Terry Love of Bob & Terry’s Ski and Sports said after last week’s successful 51st ESSC Ski Sale (see related story), “The Junior Program is so important for the youth of our valley. We’re a ski community, and everyone who lives here should take part in an outdoor ski activity, whether that is downhill or snowboarding or cross-country.”
That sentiment was echoed by Ben Wilcox, president and general manager of Cranmore Mountain Resort and a former ESSC board member and past president.
“I remember taking over as president and Terry (Love) coming up to me and telling me, ‘Ben, look, it has been working since the ’30s, so don’t mess it up!’” laughed Wilcox this week.
He noted that although he was a skier when he moved to the valley as a high school sophomore, he became aware that his ESSC Junior Program-trained peers were way ahead of him in skiing skills. He said he had a lot of catching up to do when he raced cross-country for Kennett High.
He lauded the efforts of Cranmore Snowsports Director Karen Dolan, chair of the Junior Program Committee. As ESSC President Mark Porter put it, she’s the “glue” that holds the program together.
Dolan said she’s been involved with the program since the late ’70s, “when I first started teaching here and then I became a board member in 1985.
“I love to see local kids get the opportunity to learn how to ski, so then they can pass on their passion for skiing and riding to others,” said Dolan, adding “I am always looking for kids to get into the ski industry. I think we had 30 14- and 15-year-olds teaching juniors last year for our snowsports school.”
She agreed that flexibility is key with this year’s Junior Program.
“Each school is different. But we are looking at being outside as the safest place to be right now. We really want the kids to be back on snow and having fun. It will be back, although we will not be doing the end-of-season Snow Day celebration this year, but hopefully it will all be back to normal in future years,” she said.
“The Junior Program involves a great group of people and partnership between the mountains, the schools, volunteers and the kids,” said Wilcox, whose daughter went through the program as a grade schooler. “My experience was that I always wanted to carry on a valley tradition that was strong when I became president and which was still strong when I left.”
Stefi Reed Hastings, 78, now of Fryeburg, Maine, and the daughter of late Eastern Slope Ski School founder Carroll P. Reed and Kay Reed of Kearsarge, recalls that getting to be part of the ESSC Junior Program as a John Fuller Elementary student in the late 1940s and early ’50s was a lot of fun, saying Mondays in winter were always “the best day of the week.”
“We’d wear our ski boots to school (in those days, our ski boots were leather, like hiking boots). I remember one day I was on the slide going up and Stevie Bunker kept tugging at my leg so I finally kicked him and knocked out his front teeth!” related Hastings, admitting that she was very much a tomboy back in those days.
She says the end-of-season Race Day, now known as Snow Day, was a very competitive affair, with parents “like Little League parents gone wild.”
“There was no electrical timing: at the top — they would have wave the flag to start the race and then there would be a parent with stopwatch waiting at the bottom. That was it! And, due to the influence of Hannes and Herbert (Schneider) there was a lot of emphasis on technique and proficiency along with speed because of the desire to ski in style.”
Lauren Hawkins, a 2008 Kennett High and University of Southern New Hampshire graduate who serves as marketing director at Story Land, is now vice president of the club.
Like Nutting and Frechette, she is a Junior Program graduate, having grown up in Madison. Married to Jeremy Fullerton and a mom of an 18-month-old daughter, Isla, Hawkins says she is sure Isla in time will follow in her ski tracks once she gets to Madison Elementary.
“We have some goals to get her sliding (when she’s ready),” said Hawkins.
Hawkins said the ESSC board has worked in close collaboration with SAU 9 and 13 to work out the logistics of continuing the Junior Program.
“Madison switched to mornings last year and will do that this year as well due to bus scheduling, and Freedom will be in the afternoon,” she said. “We are being super flexible with our schools — they have set their policies in place and each school has different guidelines as to how their school operates,” said Hawkins.
Porter, now in his second year as ESSC’s president, and a board member for 12 years, agreed it has taken a lot of coordination during this off-season leading to the start of the ski season between the schools. But the club but that it is well worth it.
“We have had two meetings with the SAUs and their principals. They are all on board and they understand the huge value of getting the kids outside (for the Junior Program). There may be a few detractors but I would say 90 percent are in favor of doing this. It is part of our heritage,” said Porter.
He said in addition to the Junior Program for elementary school students, a separate, non-club program is offered for Kennett Middle School students, as is the case for Bartlett’s seventh- and eighth-graders.
Porter is another Junior Program graduate who skied at Cranmore with his John Fuller classmates back in his youth. “When I played basketball for Coach (Gordon) Mann at Kennett,” said the 6-foot, 5-inch Porter, whose nickname as the Eagles’ center was “Hook,” “he told us kids we better not ski if we wanted to play basketball. So, guess what we did? We skied on weekends because Coach wasn’t a skier so we knew we weren’t going to run into him there on the ski slopes. We were good kids. We just wanted to ski — and we did.”
Former Junior Program skier and 1972 Olympian Tyler Palmer, 71, of Kearsarge noted this week, “It was a great program, and I have always been proud to have been part of it.
“You’ve got to realize when I was a kid, I was not predestined to be a ski racer — that thought was never in the front of my brain. I was just trying to get through the day, having fun skiing with my brother Terry (like Palmer and Madison’s David Currier, a member of the 1972 U.S. Olympic Ski Team that competed in Sapporo, Japan),” said Palmer.
“We would follow (Cranmore ski instructor and 1948 Austrian Olympian) Edi Mall (1924-2014) down the slopes, trying to keep up with him. We just watched his feet and his legs — he was really a great teacher for kids.
“And Herbert Schneider just felt as his father Hannes did that all kids should get to ski. To me, that’s what it’s all about — giving kids the chance in our ski town to learn how to ski.”
It’s a sentiment shared by 2010 and 2014 U.S. Olympian Leanne Smith, who started out in the Junior Program at Conway Elementary. Now back living in the valley and part of the volunteer group that assisted at last weekend’s ESSC Ski Sale, Smith in 2012 told the Sun:
“Skiing as a youngster has so much to do with your love and enthusiasm for the sport as you get older. The passion for it has to grow inside you. The Rattlesnake program, the Junior Ski Program and being on the Cranmore Race Team instilled those in me.
“I had the opportunity to ski all the time and to be with great teachers like Tyler Palmer, who shared their knowledge with me. I would not be where I am today without their ability to inspire and educate me as a young girl.”
For more on how to get involved as a volunteer, go to easternslopeskiclub.org.
