CONWAY — Flight attendant Kathy Keene wasn't in the air on Sept. 11, 2001. She had the day off, and was exercising at the Cranmore Fitness Center and watching the television that was mounted on the wall.
"The televisions were on, and I was on the stair-stepper," Keene, of Conway, recalled. "It was a gorgeous morning. I saw the first plane hit and thought it was odd. I assumed it was a small private plane. When the second one hit, I gathered everyone as I think I was the only one paying attention. We were glued to the television for hours."
Keene, 69, spent 31 years as a flight attendant for U.S. Airways (originally Allegheny), managing four-10 trips a day.
In her early years, she was making long flights, but after having children, she switched to "shuttle" flights back and forth between New York and Washington, which allowed her to be home in the evenings.
She was based out of Logan Airport in Boston throughout her career. After retiring in 2005, she worked numerous jobs in the education field. She has worked at Conway Public Library since 2018.
She was going to be a teacher until a friend in her hometown of Randolph, Mass., talked her into going to Logan and filling out an application to become a flight attendant. She was hired by Allegheny Airlines.
Keene and friends would sometimes spend weekends in North Conway. She loved to ski and in 1981 hiked Mount Washington with her sister and friends.
Keene was so enamored with the town that she, a friend and the friend's boyfriend built a condo in Cranmore Birches. The friend and boyfriend got married and moved to Florida, so Keene bought their share of the condo, moved here and began commuting to and from Boston on her flying days.
Flight attendants train for many contingencies: illnesses, unruly passengers, severe weather, emergency landings and even hijackings.
"We are trained in how to maintain control, avoid the Stockholm Syndrome (feeling empathy for the hijackers) and trick them into giving us back control," she said.
But nobody was prepared for what happened on 9/11.
"I think everybody could imagine how paralyzed and frightened we would be if we were in the shoes of anyone on those flights," Keene said.
"The circumstances were unique. We had never experienced people so desperate to make a point that they would kill others and themselves in such a dramatic way. It's what nightmares are made of."
Watching the horror unfold on TV that day, "I was only as shocked as everyone else," Keene said. "Yes, I did not want to find that a colleague was killed, but I was no more affected than anybody else. It will stand as one of our most desperate days."
It turned out that none of Keene's flight-attendant friends were on the doomed flights. She did have a friend who worked as an attorney for the Port Authority at the World Trade Center. As fate would have it, her friend had a dentist appointment that morning at 10 a.m. and was not at work when the planes hit.
"She lost many friends and suffered with lung problems after the event," Keene said. "The air was such a mess. She had been in the first evacuation when there was a terrorist bombing at the towers in 1993. She passed a little over a year ago, and we feel it was associated with the disaster and the toxic air. We may never know how many people we lost because of this tragedy."
Keene said it took her 10 years before she could watch the movie "Flight 93," about the fourth plane that was hijacked by terrorists on 9/11. Thanks to the bravery of passengers who fought back, the plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania before it could reach its Washington target, likely the Capitol or the White House.
However, Keene said she was "willing and able to return to flying when it was deemed safe.
"I have always trusted the professionalism of flight crews, air traffic controllers, mechanics," she said.
"I always felt that I was in good hands. For example, when you drive down the street, it is always possible that a crazy person could pose some random act that would cause harm to you and others on the road. It happens all the time, but it generally does not interfere with your desire or ability to drive down that road day after day. That's how flying is. You trust that protocols are in place and attended to so that everyone is safe."
As flight attendants, "we are well-trained to do what we never want to do, and in most careers, people are trained to do what they do every day," Keene added. "The job appears glamorous, but it is really a very, very serious position to be in every day we go to work."
