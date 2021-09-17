HART’S LOCATION — Mark Dindorf and wife Nancy Ritger’s backyard in this tiny township in Crawford Notch is home to a historic orchard.
Their apple trees were planted and tended by Crawford Notch pioneering innkeepers Abel and Hannah Crawford beginning in the early 1800s when they built their Crawford’s Tavern, where cider was the beverage of choice.
“It’s pretty awesome that the trees are here, alive and still producing apples,” said Dindorf.
“They’re pretty tart, but we are told they were grown for cider, or, more to the point, probably hard cider, given that the Crawfords operated their tavern and called it a tavern and not an inn.”
Dindorf himself is an innkeeper at the nearby Notchland Inn and chair of the board of selectmen of the tiny town, which is known not only for its mountain beauty but also for hosting the first-in-the nation midnight presidential primary and general election every four years.
The Crawfords, he said, “were the first White Mountain innkeepers and it feels like a full circle for me to carry on the tradition of innkeeping on the very place where it began in the White Mountains — and to have the trees be a direct link is amazing.”
Added Nancy, interpretive programs manager for the Appalachian Mountain Club, “Having a connection to the past through something as simple as an apple tree is kind of neat. It reminds us of their hard work.”
The Crawfords are said to have had about 700 apple trees, mostly for making cider. Now, the couple says there are only four, but all are still producing fruit.
The Crawfords are buried in a plot at the Notchland Inn located across Route 302 from the Davis Path parking lot (Abel died in 1851 and Lucy in 1869). Their tavern (long-gone) stood near where the reconfigured Route 302 passes across the Notchland Inn. It was torn down about 1900.
When it was razed, Dindorf says, part of the inn was salvaged and moved by owner Florence Morey to stand next to what is now the Notchland Inn. It later was connected to the inn and now serves as the dining room for the Notchland.
The Notchland itself was built in the 1860s from granite slabs quarried on the property by Dr. Samuel Bemis and opened in 1870.
Bemis (1793-1881) made his fortune as a denture maker in Boston and also is credited with being the first landscape photographer in the White Mountains. He often stayed at Crawford’s Tavern on hiking forays and ended up buying a big chunk of land from Abel in 1841, including the lot on which the Notchland sits.
Apparently Bemis shared with the Crawdords an interest in apples, Dindorf said.
“Dr. Bemis won awards from the Boston Horticultural Society in the 1870s for some of the experimental grafting work he did after he took over Abel’s orchards. He was able to introduce strains of apples that previously had not been known at this northern latitude,” said Dindorf.
In time, Bemis bequeathed his property to his caretaker Charles Morey, whose son, George Morey, married Florence but at some point departed, leaving the inn and property to her.
Present-day innkeeper Les Schoof tells the story of how George Morey lost the acreage in a card game to a Berlin timber baron — which may account for the Moreys’ breakup.
As it turned out, however, that timber baron owed a lot of back taxes, so he sold it all to the state for $1, which then turned it into what is now Crawford Notch State Park. or so the story goes. As my late Irish mom used to say, never let the facts get in the way of a good story.
But back to the orchard — and Dindorf and Ritger’s connection to the property, located on the far side of the Saco across the footbridge across from the Notchland.
“Our house was built by former Appalachian Mountain Club president Lyle Richardson in 1970 after he bought the land from Florence Morey, then owner of the Inn Unique (now known as the Notchland),” Dindorf said.
“Florence was pretty picky as to whom she sold land. But I guess Lyle passed the test,” he noted.
In 1980, “Lyle sold his house to then local Fish and Game Conservation Officer Keith Kidder,” he said.
“Around 1990, Nancy and I had Keith over for dinner when we owned the Bartlett Inn, and he shared that he was thinking of retiring and moving; I told him not to put it on the market, that Nancy and I would be interested as we were just starting our family and wanted a home to raise the kids in, apart from our inn in Bartlett.”
They closed on the deal in May 1990, purchasing the house and about 3 acres, including the orchard.
They later bought an additional acre to keep the tract from being developed, added more land downstream and now own about 40 acres abutting White Mountain National Forest land.
Both being longtime AMC outdoors employees and avid hikers (Dindorf worked seven years in the AMC hut system), having to cross a footbridge to get to their home has never been a big deal, though it does get dicy during high water such as during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. In winter, however, their task is made all the easier through the use of a sled on which carry groceries and other items.
When a flooding event damaged the original bridge in 1985, a new bridge was needed and a committee was formed, which Dindorf chaired. Fundraising was conducted, grants received and the bridge was engineered by HEB Engineers of North Conway.
It was constructed in 1999 and opened in February 2000. Built for the town of Hart’s Location, it was given to the U.S. Forest Service and is now used by hundreds of hikers each year on their way to the summit of Mount Washington.
Whether those hikers notice the old apple trees is open to conjecture, but they are of great pride to Dindorf and Ritger.
“Ryan Classen, who is a friend of my son Aaran and who is the son of Joelle and Rich Goff, who are building their Alpine Gardens campground in Bartlett, is building a cider mill there,” said Dindorf.
“He came up two years ago and checked out the apples and he said they would make a great cider so he wants to graft a few limbs off which would be pretty neat to produce a cider, stretching back to Abel and Hannah Crawford.”
All of which begs the age-old question since the roaming through the countryside days of Johnny Appleseed: How do you like them apples?
