01-04-23 Settlers Mural angled social media handles

A "Welcome to North Conway" mural, with social media handles at the bottom right, is painted on a Settlers Green Streetside building in North Conway The mural, designed and painted by Pandr Design Co., was added to the building in early June 2021. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Settlers Green had been scheduled to go before the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment next Wednesday to try and make the case that a series of murals deserves to stay after the town zoning officer flagged them as violating the sign ordinance.

However, Settlers is asking to postpone the meeting until April 19 because it has a petitioned warrant article, to be voted on April 11, that could render the ZBA meeting moot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.