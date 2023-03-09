CONWAY — Settlers Green had been scheduled to go before the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment next Wednesday to try and make the case that a series of murals deserves to stay after the town zoning officer flagged them as violating the sign ordinance.
However, Settlers is asking to postpone the meeting until April 19 because it has a petitioned warrant article, to be voted on April 11, that could render the ZBA meeting moot.
The March 15 ZBA meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. at town hall.
Town Planning Assistant Holly Whitelaw says it will be up to the zoning board whether to postpone the meeting.
At issue are the "Wings" mural near Banana Republic at 2 Common Court, "Conway Heritage" near Torrid clothing store at Unit 1 on Settlers Green Drive and the "Welcome to North Conway" mural painted on the side of the Michael Kors store.
Signs have been a hot button topic in town for months after Leavitt's Country Bakery was flagged for a sign ordinance violation by zoning officer Jeremy Gibbs, for their oversize mural of baked goods on top of its building. Leavitt's owner Sean Young later sued in federal court on First Amendment grounds.
Meanwhile, Settlers is proposing a warrant article that would loosen the ordinance with a thought to legalize its signs and Leavitt's pastry mural.
Settlers is seeing if it can appeal Gibbs' administrative decision that the graphics are illegally large signs under the ordinance. Gibbs sent Settlers a letter about the signs dated Dec. 29.
"The applicant alleges that the following circumstances exist which prevent the proper enjoyment of his or her land under the strict terms of the Zoning Ordinance and thus constitutes unnecessary hardship," states appeal paperwork pertaining to the "Wings" mural signed by Settlers Principal Rob Barsamian.
Legal argument for the Settlers case is outlined in attachments to the appeal. They were prepared by Attorneys Derek Lick and Attorney Kelly Ovitt Puc of Sullloway and Hollis in Concord. The arguments are similar for all three graphics.
The attorneys ask that the ZBA overturn Gibb's decision that "Wings" is an oversized sign, grant an equitable waiver or a variance for it.
The attorneys, in their filing note, that Gibbs did not explain how big a sign could be or how he determined that the number of wall signs may be exceeded.
What's more, the attorneys say that the sign ordinance is designed to protect the town against 'excessive or unnecessary signage along road corridors' and that doesn't apply to the Settlers' "Wings" mural. Also, the "Wings" mural doesn't identify any commercial building or tenant.
"In short, the zoning board cannot, based on its express terms, reasonably or logically be applied as the Zoning Officer suggests to a non-commercial mural like the one at issue here that does not identify a business or commercial tenant," Settlers' attorneys said. "Therefore, the zoning officer's determination that the Settlers Mural is a wall "sign" must be overturned."
Settlers' lawyers also make other arguments for the equitable waiver.
The first is that the issue only came up after an issue with another business came up. The second is Gibbs, as quoted in ZBA meeting minutes of Sept. 21 saying the Settlers murals don't meet the definition of signs. Third, the "Wings" graphic does not create a nuisance or diminish property values. Fourth, the cost of "correcting" the mural would outweigh the public benefit.
"Settlers spent thousands of dollars to bring a renowned artist (who has painted more than 225 murals nationwide) to Conway to paint this mural and others at Settlers Green," said the lawyers. "The mural is of great public benefit, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy and appreciate the art form. No public benefit is served in painting over the mural."
As for the variance, Settlers says granting one will not be contrary to the public interest, the spirit of the ordinance is preserved, granting variance will bring substantial justice, surrounding property values will not be diminished, enforcement of the ordinance will cause hardship, and allowing the mural would be reasonable.
Gibbs confirmed to the Sun Thursday that there's no rebuttal paperwork from him in the town files and that any responses to Settlers from him would be made at the zoning board meeting.
Town Counsel Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office of Fryeburg, Maine, said if Settlers' article passes, murals not "clearly visible" from a public road and those whose “primary purpose” isn’t to advertise would be exempt.
The planning board in January held a public hearing on Settlers’ proposed ordinance. At the end of the discussion, a majority of planning board members backed Settlers’ proposed change. This means at the April 11 town vote, residents will see the planners recommend the article by a 4-3 vote.
Mark Hounsell, Erik Corbett, Eliza Grant and Bill Barbin were in favor, and chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers and selectmen’s representative Steve Porter were opposed.
Colbath told voters at deliberative session why he opposed the Settlers' article.
“The sign ordinance adopted by the voting body of the town years ago is strict and is strict for a reason,” said Colbath. “I believe it protects the natural beauty of the town."
Meanwhile, the federal case that Leavitt's filed is stayed until after the town meeting vote April 11.
