CONWAY — The two open seats on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee on the ballot Tuesday turned out to be one of the few contested races on the town or school warrant as three write-in candidates were the top vote getters.
Caitlin “Kit” Hickey was first with 65 votes, followed by Diane Ryan with 47 and Terry McCarthy with 32. A handful of others also received several votes, said Louise Inkell, who incidentally received the most votes of any candidate with 1,311 Tuesday when she was elected to a second three-year term as the town clerk/tax collector.
Inkell said she called Hickey, Ryan and McCarthy to see if they have a desire to serve on the budget committee. “We hope two out of three of them will accept the office,” Inkell said.
Ryan's name appeared elsewhere on the ballot Tuesday, running unopposed for the town treasurer position, for which she received 1,197 votes.
Hickey went public with her desire to serve on the budget committee last week, purchasing ads in the Sun to let voters know of her willingness to serve.
“I love this town dearly. I have experience as a business owner, and financial background — but more importantly, I have an open mind and will work hard for you. Thank you for considering writing me in.”
And in a letter to the editor, Jim LeFebvre, budget committee chair had urged citizens to write in Ryan and McCarthy, two former budgeteers.
Incumbent Bob Drinkhall and former budgeteer Stacy Sand were the only two running for four three-year seats on the committee. Sand got 1,064 votes and Drinkhall got 962. In addition, former budgeteer Bill Marvel ran the one-year seat and he received 863 votes. He takes over the seat previously held by Sarah Verney, who stepped down from the committee last winter.
Eric Dziedzic and Mike Laracy did not seek second three-year terms.
Other current budget committee members are Michael Fougere and Frank Jost and Ellin Leonard, whose terms are scheduled to expire next April; Erik Corbett, Peter Donohoe, David Jensen and Lefebvre, who are slated to hold the seats until April 2023; and John Edgerton, the Center Conway Fire Precinct representative; along with a representative from the board of selectmen and school board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.