MILAN — Work on re-profiling the landing hill on the Big Nansen Ski Jump is underway. And when that is finished, Friends of the Big Nansen, a committee of the Nansen Ski Club, plan to build a “high school”-sized jumping hill and a smaller beginner hill at the site by summer's end.
At the end of June, contractor Lee T. Corrigan of Gorham began clearing the big hill and over the next six weeks will re-profile it based on a design from pre-eminent ski jump designer Matt Gundry of Wisconsin-based CBS Squared Inc.
At last week’s Friends meeting, member Jay Poulin said the new landing hill will closely match the existing slope but will be smoother and provide a softer landing. Part of the work includes installing a concrete retaining wall right below the jump takeoff to accommodate a false knoll to be built later.
While the work on the big hill is underway, the Friends will seek bids for restoring an abandoned 40-meter hill and building a new 20-meter hill on the same site. The Friends hope to get the small hills done this summer so they will be ready to use next year.
Recognizing that renovating the historic 80-meter jump will be a longer and more expensive project than originally thought, the Friends have shifted their focus to these small hills.
Getting the smaller jumps built will allow a high school-age jumping competition to take place next year. The goal is to start a youth jumping program at the site.
“Ski jumping is a strong part of the club’s legacy," said Friends treasurer Scott Halvorson, "creating our new 'small' hills will attract youth and parents — locally and statewide — to experience this unique and wholesome activity."
The committee successfully applied for a $40,000 Northern Forest Outdoor Recreation grant to do the small hill work. The grant requires a 20 percent match, which said the Friends have in donations and in-kind contributions.
Poulin said Gundry of CBS Squared has completed the plans. “We’ve got a good set of drawings done by a professional,” he said.
Kennett High Ski Jumping Coach Chip Henry said he reviewed the plans for the small hills and is working with the group on putting on a high school jumping event there next year.
The Friends continue to seek funding for the big jump. The cost of the work of the landing hill work, including engineering, comes to over $300,000. The bulk of funding comes from a $250,000 Northern Border Regional Commission grant plus a match by the Friends and $35,000 appropriation by the state.
But the money was not enough to cover all the work and the deflection system work will be done at a later date.
A spike in building materials because of COVID-19 also has pushed up the cost of reinforcing the steel jump tower structure to over $500,000.
Halvorson said a $1 million grant proposal through U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office turned out to require a one-on-one match, meaning the group would have to raise $500,000.
He also applied for a $20,000 Bank of America grant for the small hills.
Poulin said he has had contact with a Canadian company possibly interested in the steel work on the jump at a competitive price.
Friends President Shawn Costello said a small group of the committee met last month with the Milan Community Forest Committee and received permission to use the access road to the ski jump.
