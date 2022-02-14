GORHAM — A Massachusetts woman escaped injury by jumping off her snowmobile just before it collided with a trail groomer Sunday afternoon on Corridor 19 in Gorham.
N.H. Fish and Game charged Christine Lloyd, 41, of Auburn, Mass., with operating the snowmobile at an unreasonable speed.
Steve Sheridan, 63, of Gorham was driving the trail groomer for a local snowmobile club on a hilly section of Corridor 19 on the right side of the trail. Two snowmobiles, including the one operated by Lloyd, were traveling in the opposition direction, towards the groomer at 3:15 p.m.
Fish and Game said the snowmobiles were traveling at a high rate of speed over a small hill. Lloyd’s snowmobiling partner was in front and was able to slow his machine down enough to go to the side of the groomer and safely stop.
As Lloyd came over the hill, she saw the groomer and her partner’s snowmobile stopped in the trail and tried to stop her snowmobile to avoid hitting the groomer. Unable to stop her snowmobile, Lloyd jumped off it and the empty snowmobile hit the groomer’s snow blade. Neither Sheridan nor Lloyd was uninjured.
Fish and Game determined the cause of the accident was inattention and unreasonable speed and issued Lloyd a summons for speeding.
Fish and Game officers also responded to another snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in Colebrook. Sarah Ellsworth, 27, of Hill was traveling south on Corridor 5 as part of a group of snowmobiles at about 1:50 p.m. when she crashed.
It was reported that Ellsworth was attempting to navigate a slight side slope in the trail. Witnesses at the scene reported that Ellsworth pressed the throttle while going over a dirt patch that was exposed on the side slope, causing her to crash into a snowmobile traveling north.
Ellsworth sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the other snowmobile was not injured. Both machines had to be towed from the scene.
The Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS and Fish and Game conservation officers respondede. 45th Parallel EMS transported Ellsworth to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.
Fish and Game noted that both inexperience and unreasonable speed for the existing conditions appeared to be factors in the crash.
Also on Saturday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Fish and Game was notified of an injured snowmobiler on Lake Winnipesaukee in Tuftonboro.
Cody Owen, 26, of Moultonborough was riding his snowmobile on the lake when he struck a pressure ridge and lost control. Owen, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his snowmobile and suffered minor injuries.
He was transported to shore by the Tuftonboro Fire Department and transferred to an awaiting ambulance and onto definitive care.
NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders to always wear a helmet while operating a snowmobile.
