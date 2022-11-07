The site of a collision with a pedestrian by the Muddy Moose and Eastman Inn in North Conway on Nov. 5. According to a police press release, the pedestrian was struck by a truck while crossing in the northbound travel lane and sustained serious injuries. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — A local woman who was crossing Route 16 on foot near the Muddy Moose Restaurant & Pub on Saturday night was hit by a vehicle, said a press release issued by Police Chief Chris Mattei, who said the incident was still under investigation Monday.
She was listed in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, on Monday.
At about 5:56 p.m. on Nov. 5, about a half-hour after sunset, Conway police, the North Conway Fire Department and Action Ambulance responded to a report that a woman had been hit by a truck near the Eastman Inn and Muddy Moose at 2344 White Mountain Highway.
When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found Emily Carpenter, 39, of Conway had been hit by a Ford F-250 in the northbound travel lane. The driver of the pickup was identified as Brian Stout, 54, of Newport, R.I.
Mattei said Carpenter, who wasn't wearing reflective clothing, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision. He said Action Ambulance took her to Memorial Hospital, and she was then life-flighted to Maine Medical Center. Stout was uninjured.
Mattei told the Sun that Carpenter was heading west across the road from the Eastman Inn side of Route 16 when she was hit.
"She stepped off the curb out in front of the vehicle," said Mattei. "Traffic was medium and the truck was the first vehicle in a line of vehicles, so there were no witnesses that came forward."
White Mountain Highway was closed for approximately two hours while the Conway Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team documented the crash.
The initial investigation indicated that Carpenter was not in a crosswalk when she was struck.
This incident occurred at a time when town officials have become increasingly concerned about pedestrian and traffic safety.
The planning board is considering a moratorium on hotel development in part due to concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety.
Selectmen voted to have lighted pedetrian signals installed along North-South Road at Depot Street, Grove Street and Seavey streets as an experiment to see if they want to install them elsewhere.
Selectman Steve Porter, selectmen's representative to the planning board, told the Sun on Monday, "It's sad that this happened," said Porter, adding the incident will no doubt come up at a board meeting "in the near future."
Selectmen are meeting today at 2 p.m. but only to discuss the tax rate. They next meet Nov. 15.
He said if there's time at the planning board work session/meeting Thursday he might bring up the crash to see if any other planning board members want to weigh in.
Planning board member Mark Hounsell told selectmen at a Sept. 27 work session that he was concerned about pedestrian safety and urged them to have a traffic study done on the strip, where a number of new hotels are being built.
"It is a serious situation, and there's a potential for some some bodily injuries and even death if we don't consider what happens when people just dart across that road as they do," said Hounsell.
According to Mattei, speed and driver impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash.
This incident remains under investigation, and anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (603) 356-5715.
