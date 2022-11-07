11-07-22 Accident Site looking north wider

The site of a collision with a pedestrian by the Muddy Moose and Eastman Inn in North Conway on Nov. 5. According to a police press release, the pedestrian was struck by a truck while crossing in the northbound travel lane and sustained serious injuries. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — A local woman who was crossing Route 16 on foot near the Muddy Moose Restaurant & Pub on Saturday night was hit by a vehicle, said a press release issued by Police Chief Chris Mattei, who said the incident was still under investigation Monday. 

She was listed in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, on Monday.

