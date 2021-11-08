MADISON — "Elaine Conners provided the money, and that's wonderful. But without Cathie, the center wouldn't be what it is. I really don't think it would because she has a passion that just envelops her."
So says Lynn Jones, board chair for Elaine Conners Wildcare (formerly known as the Elaine Conners Center for Wildlife), speaking about the center's longtime director Cathie Gregg as a new sign was installed Oct. 19 to name the animal hospital at the center in Gregg's honor.
After Conners, a longtime Madison resident and animal lover, passed away in 1991, she left a trust to make caring for local wildlife, Gregg was hired to head up this mission and has since led the wildlife center for the past 30 years.
"She works more hours than anyone should humanly do because she's so devoted," Jones said, noting that Gregg heads up both the animal care and administrative aspects of the center. On top of tending to the animals, some of which require around-the-clock feeding, Gregg also writes grants and all other outreach materials. "She probably works 90 hours a week, with almost no vacations."
Jones said she saw an opportunity to honor Gregg with a surprise renaming of the hospital while Gregg was away getting knee surgery. With the board backing her idea, Jones worked with Gemini Sign & Design in Conway since March, crafting a "Cathie Gregg Wildlife Rehabilitation Facility" sign complete with granite pillars and all of Gregg's favorite animals to work with (squirrels, fawns, and raptors).
"I felt like it was time to do something, and I wanted to do it while she was could appreciate how much we appreciate her," Jones said as Gemini was installing the sign. "She just loves animals, and you have to have such a passion in the rehab business, and Cathie has it."
Last Friday, Gregg said when she saw the sign, "I was absolutely stunned. My son parked right (across from the sign) and he had the headlights on the sign. And I was just dumfounded."
She added: "I'm just incredibly honored and grateful ... I am overwhelmed with everything that everybody puts in to the center and taking care of the animals that come through here."
Gregg drew attention to the raven pictured on the sign, noting that about four years ago, she had rehabilitated a raven injured by a car in Sandwich, and while the raven stayed at the center, it bonded with the local colony and eventually joined the colony when it was released.
Gregg said that since its release, the raven continues to visit the center on occasion, sometimes with the colony and sometimes alone.
Looking at the sign with a smile, Gregg added, "As I said to Lynn, it's cool to be appreciated for doing something that you love."
For more information on Elaine Conners Wildcare, go to elaineconnerscenterforwildlife.org/.
