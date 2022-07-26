Jessica Whitelaw resigns fromt the school board

Jessica Whitelaw submitted her resignation from the Conway School Board on Monday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Saying she can’t dedicate the time the position deserves, Conway School Board member Jessica Whitelaw submitted her resignation to the board at Monday's meeting. Her resignation was a late addition to the agenda and took members by surprise.

“I am having a hard time drafting this email, but it is with much regret I have to resign from my seat on the Conway School Board,” wrote Whitelaw, one of two Kennett High graduates (Class of 2002) on the board, the other being Cassie Capone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.