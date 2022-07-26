CONWAY — Saying she can’t dedicate the time the position deserves, Conway School Board member Jessica Whitelaw submitted her resignation to the board at Monday's meeting. Her resignation was a late addition to the agenda and took members by surprise.
“I am having a hard time drafting this email, but it is with much regret I have to resign from my seat on the Conway School Board,” wrote Whitelaw, one of two Kennett High graduates (Class of 2002) on the board, the other being Cassie Capone.
“This is a decision I have been weighing for some time now, and I feel like I will not be able to complete my term in the way I had hoped," Whitelaw continued.
"The last five years have been a huge learning experience and when I ran for a second term I couldn’t have seen what the future held and all the changes I would be facing. Over the last few months I have transitioned into a new business owner and truly my time outside of work has become extremely limited.
She added: “In fairness to the Conway schools and staff as well as other board members I know at this time I am unable to give what is needed to be an active member of the board. I value our schools and staff members more than I could ever express in an email and know you will all do amazing things in the future. I have been so impressed not only as a board member but also as a parent over the years. I know in the years to come that amazement will continue.”
Whitelaw, who was in the last year of her second three-year term, called the decision to step down “far from easy.”
“Please know this decision was far from easy and is not something I ever wanted to do but in fairness to my family it is essential,” she wrote. “Thank you all for all of your time and understanding over the years. You have all been so helpful and allowed me to grow so much.”
The board voted 5-0 to accept the resignation “with regret” with Capone, Michelle Cappozoli (chair), Randy Davison, Joe Mosca and Ryan Wallace in attendance (board member Barbara Lyons was absent).
“Jess has grown tremendously,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Tuesday. “She did a lot of work, including trying to understand others and still had her opinion.”
“I thought Jess was a great board member,” Mosca said. “She was actively involved in the contract negotiations, which I think we’ve done really well with. We were able to align everyone on the same health benefits which will save the district millions of dollars.”
He added: “We didn’t always agree on a lot of things but once the meeting was over we went out and grabbed a snack many times. I will miss her terribly but wish her the best. No question, we’ll miss Jess on this board.”
Whitelaw served on the board’s negotiating team that successfully brokered three-year contracts with the Conway Education Association (teachers union); American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the Conway Education Support Personnel. She also served on the board’s policy committee.
Most recently, Whitelaw was a member of the board’s school closure committee, which voted last month to recommend closing one of Conway’s three elementary schools by a 3-1-1 vote, with Whitelaw casting the lone vote against closing a school.
“I would not close a school,” she said. “I don’t think the cost savings is enough to change the sense of community that each school has. And I just don’t see it being a great plan for the future going forward ... I don’t see closing a school would add enough financial value to do it.”
Whitelaw’s resignation is the second in 10 months. Last September, Courtney Burke said she and her family were moving to Maine and she needed to step down. She had served just four months of her second three-year term.
The board advertised the position and seven citizens — Bill Aughton, Michael Callis, Barbara Lyons, Lichen Rancourt, Jonathan MacMillan, Matt Stearns and Steven Steiner — applied to fill the seat. On Oct. 13, the board chose Lyons, who in April ran for and won the two-year seat.
Three candidates ran for two three-year terms on the board in April. Capone, in her first bid for the board, garnered 708 votes, with incumbent Wallace, who won election to a one-year term the previous April to finish Cheri Sullivan’s term, a vote behind with 707 ballots. Fellow incumbent and then-board chair Joe Lentini, who was seeking a fourth term, was third with 624 votes.
Richard said Whitelaw’s seat will be advertised as an eight-month term from August to April and would be a three-year term after that.
“People who are interested in filling that position from now until the next election should send a letter of interest and qualification to the SAU 9 office,” said Capozzoli.
Richard said in the past when a seat opened up in the middle of a term, “one of the things that typically would happen is you put an advertisement in the newspaper for people who are interested in a school board position, and then the board kind of interviews people and appoints somebody accordingly.”
The board next meets Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office.
