CONWAY – With the health and safety of their employees, their customers and the community in mind White Mountain Oil & Propane has made the difficult decision to postpone this year's annual Bratwurst Broil and Open House.
This year's event, which was originally scheduled for the second Friday in June (June 12), would have been their 39th consecutive annual Bratwurst Broil. The Saunders family still plans to try to hold a Bratwurst Broil and Open House sometime in the fall, according to now retired marketing director Dana Jones who announced the cancellation in a press statement this week.
According to Kirk Saunders, "Although we considered canceling this year's open house altogether, our hope is that conditions may improve by the fall and we will be able to hold a 2020 Bratwurst Broil."
Founded by the Saunders family in 1941, White Mountain Oil has held the Bratwurst Broils for decades in early June as a thank you to their customers. Over the years it has become a much-anticipated community event that many locals now look forward to as a sure sign of spring.
For further information, call (603) 356-6386 or go to whitemountianoil.com.
