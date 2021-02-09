CONWAY — The White Mountain Hotel & Resort recently announced a $3.5 million renovation and redesign of all guest rooms and suites along with extensive exterior improvements.
Located at the base of Cathedral Ledge in North Conway, the 80-room hotel features views of the surrounding cliffs and mountains and has been welcoming guests for 30 years.
The improvements include all new furniture, mattresses, TVs, doors, lighting, guest bathrooms, HVAC units and guest room corridors. In addition to this interior renovation, the hotel will also be installing all new windows, exterior siding, trim and pool deck improvements.
The project is set to begin March 1 and is scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day Weekend.
The hotel and its 120-seat Ledges Restaurant and Tullamore Tavern will be closed during that period.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, the nine-hole course located on property, is scheduled to open May 1 as planned. The hotel’s key staff, sales department and management team will remain on duty during this period to book future reservations, meetings, events, weddings, as well as manage the project.
Gary W. Sullivan, owner and general manager stated: “We are thrilled to announce this renovation plan and feel that the newly renovated guest rooms and exterior enhancements will be a welcome upgrade to our valued guests.
"The guest rooms will be beautifully remodeled and will feature all of the modern amenities that our guests expect from a luxury property," Sullivan said."We are looking forward to the project’s completion and will reopen in May with the same commitment to hospitality and superior customer service that we have had for the past 30 years.”
The resort has engaged renowned interior design firm Truexcullins based in Burlington, Vt., on the project.
Truexcullins principal Kim Deetjen says the project’s design was inspired by its natural location.
“The White Mountain Hotel & Resort is located within one of the most unique and diverse landscapes in the Mount Washington Valley of New Hampshire," she said.
"The natural surroundings offer a broad range of experiences that instill a sense of discovery and inquiry. The hotel interior will have a personal, residential feel, warm and inviting, paying tribute to the local vernacular.”
Deetjen continued: “As a point of reference, historical elements from the 1900s will be sensitively integrated in that contemporary sensibility. The materials employed will be true to place and designed in a playful and unexpected manner, while also being practical and durable. Color palette and tactile fabrics will take inspiration from the nature surroundings. Key focal points will be reinforced with art, rich color and accent lighting.”
Other key partners are Ed Poliquin of North Conway, key construction consultant for the project; D H Companies of Manassas, Va., project management; Gary Chicoine Construction of Weare, general contractor; Saint-Damase Hotel Furniture of Quebec, Canada; Serta Mattress; and Revolution Furnishings of Manchester.
The White Mountain Hotel opened on July 1, 1990, and is a full-service resort privately owned by the Sullivan family.
For more information, go to whitemountainhotel.com or call (603) 356-7100.
