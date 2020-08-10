OSSIPEE — White Horse Recovery Center is seeking a special exception from the Ossipee Zoning Board of Adjustment today for a 28-bed residential treatment facility.
White Horse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit behavioral health center with locations in Ossipee and North Conway. It offers both secular and Christian-based substance-use disorder programs, as well as mental health services.
The meeting is tentatively set to take place tonight at 7 p.m. at the Freight House Annex, 1 Moultonville Road, in Center Ossipee.
White Horse is seeking to house a new facility at 45 Old Granite Road, which is located off Route 28 about 1.5 miles south of the Ossipee Hannaford on Route 16.
The building is owned by the Kalled Family Trust, but White Horse is in talks to purchase the 19,000-square-foot facility, which had served as the site of the Kalled Law Offices.
"When it's done, it will house 28 beds, approximately, if we get them all approved," plus White Horse's outpatient program and administration, said White Horse CEO Mitch Yeaton,
White Horse hopes to move its clinical offices from a building on Route 16B to the Granite Road.
The move, Yeaton said, would take White Horse from "being outpatient to being residential treatment."
The zoning board agenda for Tuesday says that White Horse "is seeking a special exception from Article 34.3.E — 34.3 INSTITUTIONAL USES (E) group homes, to remodel an existing building, vacant for more than two years, in the village district to have a business in the middle portion of the building with supervised residential care for people in recovery for addiction in the two flanking original wood homes."
The planning board had referred the case to the zoning board.
This home would house men with substance use disorders who seek help. Residents would have to go through detox and an assessment before being admitted. They would stay between 28-60 days, and there would be 24-hour-a-day supervision in the building, Yeaton said.
Currently, if clients are assessed to need a 28-day program or residential treatment, "today, we have to send them away," said Yeaton. "When this opens, they'll stay in-house, and we will refer them into the residential program."
Right now, Medicaid patients needing such services are sent to far-flung locations such as Bethlehem or Portsmouth.
"There is a huge gap in the number of beds needed versus the number of beds available," said Yeaton.
This facility is not to be mistaken for a "sober living house," Yeaton said There won't be a lot of people coming and going. Visitors will be restricted. During the day, residents will be in treatment and learning life skills.
"We control everything they do from when they get up in the morning until they go down at night," said Yeaton.
Yeaton said addiction is a symptom of an underlying problem.
"What treatment does is it gets to what the root of the problem is, and our goal is to impact that and then teach people how to live and how to manage without the drugs," said Yeaton.
With the zoning board OK, and if financing comes through, beds could be open by the second quarter next year.
The building will need significant renovation before it's functional as a residential treatment facility, Yeaton said, and a capital campaign will be needed to raise the money.
"We will do whatever we can to work as much as possible with the abutters and to help them understand what we're doing," Yeaton added.
The property is listed by Cindy Melanson of Melanson Real Estate and is under contract.
According to melasonrealestate.com, the building was used as a law office from 1980-2011 and the east and west wings were homes until 1980. The former homes were renovated into offices. The listing price is $699,000.
Tony Fallon Architecture based in Strafford working with White Horse on the project.
