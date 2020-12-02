OSSIPEE — White Horse Recovery Center is abandoning its plans to open a 28-bed residential addiction treatment facility on Old Granite Road, its CEO told the Sun Tuesday.
White Horse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit behavioral health center with locations in Ossipee and North Conway. It offers both secular and Christian-based substance-use disorder programs, as well as mental health services.
The Ossipee Zoning Board in September unanimously granted White Horse a special exception to open the residential facility despite objections from neighbors who raised concerns about safety, water use, lighting and crime.
Asked by the Sun whether he was still pursuing the project, White Horse CEO Mitch Yeaton replied, “We have determined that location to not be a viable option for us and have terminated that effort.”
Yeaton said to get through the planning board and do traffic and water studies and a site plan would have cost $60,000. That was not even counting attorney costs and as there still would be no guarantee of success, the White Horse board decided to back away from the facility for the present.
“We weren’t going to spend that kind of money on a hope,” said Yeaton.
White Horse is now looking for a new location, he said.
The Sun was asking Tuesday because Carroll County’s commissioners recently finished their draft 2021 budget and will be presenting it to the delegation Dec. 7 at a public hearing.
The proposed budget had two items pertaining to White Horse. One was $25,000 water study to determine, among other things, whether the county’s water works could support White Horse’s proposed facility.
At the Nov. 18 county commissioners’ meeting, Ossipee resident Karen Banks objected to having county taxpayers fund the water system study so soon after White Horse Recovery Center had proposed the 28-bed facility.
She also objected to the annual donation the county makes to White Horse to help with its expenses. This year, $150,000 is proposed, the same amount as last year.
“Unbeknownst to the taxpayers in this town, we have given them as a gift almost half a million dollars in the last three years,” Banks said, “and now it is said we are going to pay for a water study that could exceed $20,000. This is ludicrous.”
Commissioners’ chair Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) said the study has been needed for years, but Banks maintained that there was apparently no urgency until White Horse proposed the facility and that’s why commissioners started pressing for it now.
Asked for comment, Carroll County’s chief financial officer, Fergus Cullen, told the Sun Tuesday the county needs the water study done regardless of White Horse’s plans.
“We need to know how much capacity the system has to make informed decisions about any future hookups, not specific to White Horse,” he said.
Hours after the exchange with Banks on Nov. 18, commissioners voted 2-1 to include the $150,000 donation in their 2021 proposed budget. Commissioner David Babson, who opposed the donation, was outvoted by Bevard and Terry McCarthy (R-Conway).
“I think they are doing very good work, but I’m not going to vote for it,” said Babson. “That lady who went out of here in a huff (Banks) was absolutely correct.”
Babson also agreed with Banks that the Old Granite Road location was inappropriate for a residential facility.
Yeaton on Tuesday explained that the $150,000 donation “is used to help offset funds we don’t get paid for services we provide. For example, Medicaid pays approximately 50 percent of the cost that clients that are uninsured can’t pay,” said Yeaton.
“That loss totals over $300,000 per year on average.” Services that aren’t paid for, he said, include “transport, training, 24/7 emergency support, coaching, food, clothing, etc.”
White Horse has lost a “tremendous” amount of money due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. “Fundraisers had to be canceled, store closed for six months, had to retrofit buildings with air filtration, UV lighting, PPE. Some grants were reduced due to COVID and funding issues,” said Yeaton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.