CONWAY — Ever think about what North Conway would be like if we didn’t have the town gem that is Whitaker Woods?
What could have been developed into countless subdivisions, resort hotels and who knows what else 51 years ago was instead, through residents’ foresight, preserved as a community resource for all to enjoy by town meeting vote in March 1971.
Whitaker Woods is an in-town mecca, utilized by cross-country skiers, snowshoers, fat bikers and walkers (many with their dogs) in winter, and as a walkers’, runners’ and mountain bikers’ delight in summer.
It’s been undergoing some upgrades prior to this ski season in terms of signs and trailwork that will separate for the first time walkers from cross-country skiers in an effort to have better pedestrian/skier flow and better maintenance of the trails that are groomed through an agreement between the town and the non-profit Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association of Intervale.
We’ll get to those new improvements in a moment.
But first, one might ponder on a walk or ski through the Woods on a sunny day like this past Monday’s perfect 50 center of a day: How did we luck out by having such a wonderful multi-use and natural resource as part of the town’s inventory of conservation lands?
The town acquired the 121 acres from the civic-minded and confirmed bachelor/surveyor Charles “Chubby” Wallace Whitaker for $57,500 — and with a $20,000 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Outdoor Recreation, the town’s share was just $37,500.
Not bad for a prime piece of real estate right smack in the middle of North Conway Village.
The Reporter newspaper of March 11, 1971, reported that “Article 8 and 9 were concerned with the proposed purchase of Whitaker Woods, and Article 8 required a two-thirds vote for passage for the transfer of $20,000 from the Trust Fund to the Conservation Fund and was amended to read that if Article 9 were not approved, it would revert to the Trust Fund.
“Although it was now getting close to midnight, there was a great deal of discussion,” the story said.
“Finally, the motion, with amendment, was passed in a division of the house, 269-51.” It continued that under Article 9, more discussion followed, with Conservation Chair Richard Smith amending the amount from $57,000 to $37,500 due to the passage of Article 8 and explained about the federal funding. “Finally, just before midnight, the motion to raise and appropriate $37,500 for the purchase of Whitaker Woods was carried.”
Given the low price, it is hard to believe that there was so much discussion about whether to buy the tract, but there surely was, as my late oldest brother David L. Eastman once told me.
Dave (a naturalist with a degree from the University of New Hampshire in forestry and then just back from Vietnam where he won a Silver Star for his helicopter pilot heroism) was covering town meeting for local radio WBNC 1050-AM, and he said some felt there was no need for the town to acquire more woodland, given that the valley was already surrounded by the White Mountain National Forest.
“Stepping aside from my role as a reporter for the radio station, I got up and spoke in favor of the deal, noting it was an incredible bargain, especially with the federal money,” Dave told me, incredulous that there could be any doubt about the wisdom of buying the land.
“I remember how (then selectmen) Chet Lucy had led the effort,” Dave said.
“I remember some questioning whether I had a right to speak, because someone said ‘hey, what’s he doing talking; he doesn’t even live in Conway,’ as I was living in an apartment at Dick Plusch’s Goat Farm up West Side Road in Bartlett.”
Echoing Dave’s account with a similar story was Conway Conservation Commission member Nat Lucy, 65, who spoke about that history while on a tour of Whitaker Woods ton Monday with fellow WW volunteers/groomers Peter Donohoe of Kearsarge and Steve Vosburgh of Jackson.
“My father and mother used to pay visits to Chubby at his house here, where the town’s Whitaker Homesite now stands,” shared Nat, one of the Lucys’ eight children and for the past several years a member of the Conservation Commission.
“Chub (1896-1977) didn’t have any children, just a sister and a niece, I think,” he added.
Chubby, by the way, was never “chubby,” despite his nickname: he was a sinewy, thin man once known for his figure skating exhibitions in North Conway’s Schouler Park.
“One day, Dad asked Chubby what he was going to with his land,” said Nat. “Dad asked Chubby if he would give the town a deal, and he said sure. There’s a photo at the Whitaker Homesite showing Dad, (then Conservation Commission chair), Fran Kennett and Chubby sitting on the porch of Chubby’s house, presenting the check on July 15, 1971.”
In the 1971 town report, the Conservation Commission noted that Chubby donated $1,000 toward the “small amount of necessary work needed to put the woods roads into adequate shape for fire protection, should it be needed.”
Signing that 1971 report were CCC members Frances Kennett, chair; forester Gib Dodge, vice-chair; Liberty Santa-Maria, secretary-treasurer; legendary WMNF Saco District ranger Verland (“Swede”) Ohlson, David Nichols, Herbert Damon and Herbert Hall.
In their selectmen’s Town Report section, Lucy and fellow selectmen Fran Deasy and Howard “Crow” Dickinson Jr. (the latter of whom was a Yale
educated forester) wrote, “Whitaker Woods was purchased this year … We look forward to the pleasant use of this area in the years to come.”
(It should be noted that Chubby’s father, James Whitaker, also generously donated granite from the quarry located on the south side of Whitaker Woods off Oak Street for the building of the original North Conway Library in 1911).
Chub is remembered as a character and native who was a Democrat at a time when Carroll County was all Republican.
As Janet McAllister Hounsell and Ruth B. Horne’s book, “Conway, New Hampshire: 1765-1997” notes, he was known to walk to Conway to vote. Chub’s father was a farmer, and his grandfather had one of the early general stores in North Conway, built in 1830 on the west side of what is now Route 16. It was moved across the road in 1867.
Hounsell writes that Chubby jointly owned the once 300 acres of pasture and woodland property with his sister, Edith Bancroft, “who lived away.” She wrote that Chubby wanted the woods to be given an Abenaki name, but groused that town fathers named it Whitaker Woods.
As for that general store, Hounsell wrote, “Enlarged over the years, it became the sprawling white Colonial farmstead clad in native spruce clapboards.”
That 14-room landmark structure suspiciously burned on April 14, 1996, after it had been acquired by the state and then turned over to the town as part of mitigation for the Route 16 Option 9-A bypass.
Over the years, through the supervision of the Conway Conservation Commission, town-owned Whitaker Woods along with the addition of the 43-acre Bancroft Property has been an example of a recreation parcel that has also been regularly logged and managed, notes selectmen’s conservation commission representative David Weathers, chair of the board of selectmen and a former Natural Resource Conservation Service employee.
Like others, he sees it as a town resource that is treasured in the heart of North Conway Village.
“I look at it as a multi-use recreational and wildlife forest and beneficial piece of land that is close and accessible from North Conway Village and Kearsarge Road,” said Weathers, praising the foresight of town voters and leaders such as Lucy who had the vision to purchase and preserve Whitaker Woods in 1971.
“When I first moved here in 1966, what is now the (Route 16 commercial) strip was all trees — this (Whitaker Woods) could have been subdivided so you could have seen a succession of development right up to the Scenic Vista,” Weathers said.
Bob Cottrell, the curator of the Conway Public Library’s Henney History Room, notes that at the turn of the 20th century, well-to-do visitors from the sweltering cities of the Northeast would make their way up to the White Mountains and take pleasure in wandering the cooler wooded expanses offered by places such as Whitaker Woods.
“They would have walked as we do
today in the woods. One area of interest was north of today’s Intervale Cross Road — although not technically part of what we call Whitaker Woods, it was a wooded tract connected to Whitaker Woods known as Cathedral and/or Enchanted Woods, which had the ‘Wizard Birch,’ which was photographed by many early photographers, who marveled at its resemblance to a Merlin of the woods,” said Cottrell.
“They were often very religious people, and many had traveled in Europe, where they had seen great cathedrals, and they thought the play of light in the canopy of the woods resembled those great churches, hence the name,” he added.
In an interview this week, town forester Tim Nolin of Forest Land Management of Ossipee, who took over from longtime forester Don Johnson after the latter retired in 2020, said Whitaker Woods has an array of tree species, including predominantly white pine (some of which are over 100 years old).
Nolin said others include red oak, beech, red maple and hemlock.
He said with the addition of the 43-acre Bancroft property acquired as bypass mitigation, Whitaker Woods now totals 170 acres with the state still owning the 21.6-acre central corridor right-of-way near the powerline that the MWV Trails Association is hopeful to be able to use for its northern Phase II extension from Cranmore to the Scenic Vista rest area for its MWV Rec Path.
Which brings us to the new trails that Lucy, Donohoe, Vosburgh and fellow volunteers with the town’s approval have cut over the summer for walkers year-round and cross-country skiers/snowshoers.
Also contributing their expertise to the effort are Conway Conservation Committee chair/engineer Rob Adair and Cort Hanson of the MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association.
The end goal is to enhance the experience of all users while enabling cross-country ski trails to hold their tracks as groomed by the MWV Ski Touring Association, which has a longstanding agreement with the town of Conway to groom the trails in Whitaker Woods.
Under that agreement dating back to the mid-1990s, the MWVSTA grooms the trails and in exchange gets to charge residents a small fee for season passes to recoup its expenses.
SAUs 9 and 13 and the town also contribute to the expenses every year, as the trails are used by the Eastern Slope Ski Club Junior Program and for Kennett Middle School and Kennett High cross-country ski practices and races. Over 2,000 Conway residents participate in the resident ski pass program.
Emily Eastman, 36, formerly of Kearsarge and now of Fryeburg, Maine, recalls cross country skiing with the ESSC Junior Program as a student at John H. Fuller Elementary School and then racing for the Kennett Middle and High cross country teams before going on to race at the University of New Hampshire.
She also did dryland training for KHS Track Coach Bernie Livingston at Whitaker Woods before the new high school was built — and she is to take over from longtime coordinator Tim Livingston for running the White Mountain Milers’ weekly Fun Runs this summer.
Eastman also recalled field trips into the woods
where students learned about nature.
“It’s a very special place, being so close to the village,” said Eastman.
Dan Maloney of Tin Mountain Conservation Service told the Sun he conducts school programs in the woods. He said he has not yet tracked the kind of animals that call Whitaker Woods home, but he says generally he would think there are turkey, deer and coyote (a woman who is a veterinarian reported walking with her two dogs having a coyote attack one of the dogs Dec. 2 and urged caution).
Muiti-uses of any public facility can lead to challenges, however, which has led to a hoped-for better resolution with the new separate use trails, note Lucy, Donohoe and Vosburgh.
Three new kiosks with maps and trail information are being erected at the Whitaker Homesite, at the start of trails at the Whitaker ballfield north of John H. Fuller Elementary and off the access point off Kearsarge Road.
Using timber sale proceeds, the cutting of trails and the addition of new signs and signposts and kiosks were performed at no cost to taxpayers with selectmen’s approval.
“We’re really trying to clean up the signage and make it easy to understand,” said Lucy on the visit to the sites this past Monday.
Donohoe explained that the new color-coded trail map was created by Karyn Bush of Simply Not Ordinary Signs of Bartlett with his, Vosburgh’s and Lucy’s input.
“There will be 44 posts, and we have
84 new trail signs, with the signs having a QR code that allows users to hold their smartphones up to it that will then bring up the map. The signs also have an arrow indicating which direction the trail is headed,” said Donohoe, who with Vosburgh volunteers to groom the trails.
They all thanked local arborists and contractors for voluntarily depositing wood chips from their respective projects which they use to add to the trails, raising their centers to allow for drain-off and to be able to be groomed and skied in minimal snow conditions — a key improvement, given the low snowfall of recent years.
They said the newly separated trail layout consists of 6.5 kilometers for walkers/snowshoers and 9 km for cross country skiers, with a newly regraded and widened walker/snowshoe trail veering along the perimeter of the layout above Whitaker’s old quarry on the south side of Whitaker Woods.
Walkers/snowshoers will find the Vista Trail much improved and to their liking, offering the time-honored and much-beloved view to the north of Mount Washington — a photo of which selectmen used for the cover of the 1970 town report.
The logging was done this past August by Bill Dirubbo Logging LLC of Tamworth with Nolin’s supervision, with the trail work done this fall.
“The goal of the project was to create a wintertime compatible environment for all users to take advantage of everything Whitaker Woods has to offer by segregating certain types of users who are naturally compatible — i.e., skiers from walkers,” said Donohoe.
“Skiers will be relegated to the skier-only designated trails. Walkers, snowshoers and fat tire users will have their own trails to enjoy as well.”
To get season passes, call the MWV Ski Touring and Trails Association at (603) 356-9920. And whether walking, or snowshoeing or skiing when the snow finally comes, be sure to get out there to enjoy one of North Conway’s greatest town-owned assets —and have a kind word of thanks in praise of Chubby, Chet and all who had the vision 51 years ago.
