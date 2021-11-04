CONWAY — Good odors are coming out of the Mineral Spring Cafe in the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center at Kennett High School this week as the culinary program, under the direction of new chef Bryant Alden, opened for business to staff and faculty with an abbreviated lunch menu.
“The culinary arts students and Chef Alden have en busy working on the new menu for the Mineral Spring Cafe which had its grand reopening on Tuesday,” Virginia Schrader, director of the MWVCTC, said Thursday.
Schrader said faculty and staff can pre-order from the menu to enjoy homemade meals on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The cafe features soup du jour, two daily specials and a variety of “grab and go” items.
“When it is safe to do so, we will open the dining room for in-person dining and eventually the community will be invited to dine with us as well,” said Schrader.
Alden brings a wealth of experience to the culinary arts program at Kennett High.
“Chef Alden has worked in the industry for the last 35 years in various capacities, including owner and executive chef at many fine food service establishments,” Schrader said. “He has been an adjunct professor at White Mountains Community College, is a regional judge for the New England ProStart Culinary Competition, an approved evaluator for the American Culinary Federation, certified ServSafe manager and most recently was inducted into the American Academy of Chefs, a prestigious honor society of the American Culinary Federation.”
Alden, who has been the executive chef at the Wildcat Tavern in Jackson, was hired unanimously and enthusiastically by the Conway School Board at its Aug. 9 meeting.
“This is an incredible catch for the Mount Washington Valley Career and Tech,” said board member Randy Davison. “I don't know how Virginia managed to pull it off, but he's well known in the valley. He's incredible for the program, so congratulations to him and the program.”
Colleague Dr. Michelle Capozzoli agreed, saying Alden brings “the depth and breadth of knowledge” and “he’s done it all” in the culinary field. She added: “I think he’ll bring great experience to our students.”
“I thought maybe we should have held off another meeting or two until he gave us samples,” joked Joe Lentini, chair of the board.
Alden succeeds Chef Alison Bickford, who resigned last summer after three years at the helm. He is excited about the job.
“My goal in this position is to share my lifetime passion for the industry by mentoring students who wish to continue with culinary arts as a profession,” Alden said, adding he wants to “help students understand the role that the industry plays within our community all which ensuring the best quality food made with healthy ingredients in a safe, hygienic environment.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the position was advertised. Five people applied for it and three of those were interviewed for the job.
Alden was hired at a salary of $59,800, excluding benefits (Bickfor’s salary had been $44,457, excluding benefits.
Richard said the total estimated tax burden range (based on annual salary and benefits) for Alden is from $83,003 to $96,707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.