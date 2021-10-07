FRYEBURG, Maine — Everything was going fine until somebody actually asked me a question.
"Where's that place that sells salmon on a stick?"
The correct answer would have been, "You're going to have to go fishing for that one."
But I decided to just fess up. "I'm not sure," I said, then added, because I have a reputation for not knowing when to shut up, "I've never heard of it."
It was true. I've been coming to the fair with my wife for 40 years, and I've never heard of salmon sticks. But Fryeburg Fair has something for every taste — food-wise and otherwise. And as I quickly learned, that's the big challenge of working in one of the fair's three information booths.
There are hundreds of vendors on the vast fairgrounds, and this year, some vendors that people are used to seeing aren't there and new ones have popped up.
When I answered the call for info booth help this year, Kathy Vachowski, who's in charge of that department, said the two questions most frequently asked are "Where are the nearest restrooms?" and "Where are the ATMs?"
But many other questions came my way in my first days of info booth duty. Where is the Woodsmen's Field Day being held? Where do we sign up for the pig scramble? What expo has the giant pumpkins? Is there a place where I can rent wheelchairs? Where are the beer tents?
And with every question was a follow-up: How do I get there?
The Fryeburg Fair has free brochures with a map of the fairgrounds and daily events. But even for fair veterans, it's easy to get disoriented.
I was stationed primarily at the Orange Gate, at the back of the fairgrounds. Some people, after winding their way through the midway and the expos, felt like they had arrived at a foreign country. They were surprised to find themselves so far from their starting point and had no idea how to get back to where they parked.
One of my favorite "customers" was a young woman attending the fair for the first time with her husband and two kids, ages 4 and 6. She wanted suggestions of things to do that the children would enjoy. I directed her to the children's rides and petting zoo. Then we scanned the program of events. She was excited about a sheep-shearing demo in the Mountain View Pavilion, so we circled that along with the Pulling Ring where ox pulling would be taking place. Nearby was a Christmas tree exhibit next to barns housing magnificent farm animals. So she had a starting point for the family's first Fryeburg Fair adventure.
In some cases, fairgoers provide info to us. Is there a place that makes keys for campers? I didn't know but I suggested Commercial Road as a place to look. She came back 30 minutes later to show me the vendor's business card.
An hour later, when a young man approached the booth with the same question, I knew right where to send him.
I was a bit nervous my first day, concerned I wouldn't be able to answer people's questions. By the second day, I had settled into the fact that, no, I won't always be able to answer people's questions. And my confidence grew with that realization.
"The most important thing is, first and foremost, courtesy with a smile," Vachowski said. "Our guests are here to enjoy all that we have to offer, so we are the 'face' of the fair."
By day three, I felt at home. The sun came out, and so did I. I stood outside the booth, instead of sitting inside. I watched the draft horses, and soaked in the fact that I was actually working at the Fryeburg Fair, something I never imagined myself doing.
With me standing outside the booth, people seemed more comfortable approaching with questions and even joking around a bit. I had never met any of these people before, and yet I felt like I was chatting with friends.
And I was. In a world where trouble and heartache abound, we were spending a day together at one of the funnest places on Earth.
On the legal pad where I had been scribbling notes throughout the week, I had earlier in the day jotted down my own advice to follow: "Treat people with respect, do your best to answer their questions and point them in the right direction -- and have some fun with them. It's the fair, after all."
Bart Bachman, now retired, is the former managing editor of The Conway Daily Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.