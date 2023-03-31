wave park

Observer Hayden Pearson is shown testing out the new surf camp atop Mount Washington this week. (MOUNT WASHINGTON OBSERVATORY PHOTO)

SARGENT’S PURCHASE — “Surf’s up, dudes!”

Riding a wave of publicity, the non-profit Mount Washington Weather Observatory today will begin operating a wave camp atop the Sherman Adams Building as a new tourist attraction made to order for weather and surfing enthusiasts high atop the Northeast’s highest peak.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.