Riding a wave of publicity, the non-profit Mount Washington Weather Observatory today will begin operating a wave camp atop the Sherman Adams Building as a new tourist attraction made to order for weather and surfing enthusiasts high atop the Northeast’s highest peak.
“We found out that it’s really good for our scientific endeavors when we make a splash in the public realm, such as what happened after we made the news for our record-setting wind chill of minus 108 this past February,” said the Obs’ Francis Tryandspellthis.
It is well-known that spending time cooped up on the “Rockpile” does strange things to a person — such was the case with the observers, who operate on the summit in one-week on, one-week off shifts.
“We’ve come up with a new way to make the news: We noticed some nice wave-like formations on the summit in late March looked like a wave curl — at least to those of us who are locked up here for the week on the summit, away from civilization in winter. So we thought, ‘Hey, why not actually bring some water up here for a surf park?’ Surf’s up, man!” Tryandspellthis said.
Bypassing the OK of the Mount Washington Summit Commission, and the water tanks at the summit, piping was rerouted, bringing a steady stream to the observation deck to create the new park.
Hayden Pearson was the first to tackle the new wave camp, riding the curl and performing a 180 and ally-oops, much to the amazement of his assembled fellow observers.
“We’re known as ‘Extreme Mount Washington,’ and ‘Home to the World’s Worst Weather,’ and where the former ‘World Record Wind’ of 231 mph was set on April 12, 1934. Now we’re just stretching that a bit by adding ‘the World’s Highest Water Park.’ Anything to get the Obs’ name out there!” said the Obs’ Charlie Buttercup, director of media relations.
He cautioned that extreme wetsuits are advised — given the extremes of Mount Washington’s notoriously bad weather.
