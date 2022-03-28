CONWAY — Among 27 articles that North Conway Water Precinct voters will act on at their annual meeting Wednesday will be one to fund a study examining erosion impacts of the Saco River that could imperil the precinct’s 1997-built wastewater treatment plant.
But there’s good news, too: Due to all the recent commercial activity in town, which brings more revenue to the precinct, water and sewer rates will not rise this year.
Voting for precinct elections is from 4-7 p.m., with the annual meeting set to begin at 7 p.m. at the precinct office at 104 Sawmill Lane, North Conway.
Jason Gagnon, in his fifth year as water precinct superintendent, said studies by the Inter-fluve engineering firm show that since 1939, the banks of the Saco have moved 600 feet toward the treatment facility’s rapid infiltration basins.
Gagnon said: “These are the sand filtration pits where our treated water is discharged. Without these, we would be discharging directly to the Saco.”
Though incursion may not take place for 20-30 years, Gagnon said the goal is to be pro-active.
He noted conditions for obtaining federal and state grants are favorable right now and would lessen the impact on precinct taxpayers.
“By acting sooner, it gives us more options on how to work with the river to mitigate the movement,” Gagnon said.
Article 3 seeks $7.8 million in long-term borrowing to design and build mitigation strategies to address the “meander of the Saco River toward the precinct’s wastewater treatment facility” and “authorize commissioners to issue up to $7,805,000 of bonds or notes.” It also says the project shall “only move forward if a minimum of 50 percent of the project cost is offset by principal forgiveness and/or grant funds.”
Gagnon said the first six articles on the warrant added together have a price tag of $23.5 million, but he is confident that at least half would come from federal sources.
“We’re seeing really a generational funding opportunity at the federal level,” said Gagnon, adding, “All of these projects are important and necessary. If the federal money wasn’t there, the timeline might be different. But we want to take advantage of the current funding opportunities, especially for Articles 2 and 3.”
Article 2 is a long-term borrowing article for $10 million to design and build a sludge dewatering system at the wastewater treatment plant. The project will move forward only if 50 percent of the cost is offset by principal forgiveness and/or grant funds.
Gagnon said the Conway landfill is at a point where it cannot handle the amount of sludge that the NCWP treatment plant generates. So for the first time, NCWP will have to pay to dispose of its sludge at a facility in Plymouth.
That means the precinct under Article 16 also will ask voters to sign off on the $235,000 purchase of a new sludge roll-off truck.
According to Gagnon, the existing truck is 25 years old and has been used for hauling sludge from the treatment plant to the landfill on East Conway Road and it is not up to hauling it the longer distance.
To reduce the amount of sludge to be hauled, the proposed dewatering system would remove the water and thereby reduce hauling costs as sludge is 80 percent water and 20 percent solids.
“The project is still in the development stage and we are trying to figure out how to make it economical to the precinct,” said Gagnon.
Meanwhile, Article 4 seeks $2.99 million in long-term borrowing for wastewater treatment facility upgrades.
“We’ve already got funding approval for that through the state. We’ve got a little over $400,000 in principle forgiveness and almost $900,000 in ARPA funds. So this is the one project that does use some of those ARPA funds,” said Gagnon.
He said the goal is to increase the capacity at the wastewater plant.
Gagnon said when the treatment plant was built 25 years ago it was sized to handle the wastewater needs of the entire valley.
“And the way they did that was they built two parallel treatment trains,” he said.
“We’ve only ever had to use one. But we’re getting to the point now where we’re pushing the limit of just running one side at a time during peak flow seasons,” he said.
Gagnon said they have been working to engineer an increase in capacity of one side to handle the increased flow and not have to run both at the same time.
Article 5 seeks $1.39 million for a sewer collection system extension to serve Country Road from Kiana’s Way south in the Village at Keasarge subdivision off Hurricane Mountain Road in Intervale.
Article 6 seeks $1.278 million for a water main between Skimobile Road and Artist Falls Road to provide redundant connection between the high- and low-pressure distribution zones.
Gagnon said the project will involve putting pipe under a section of the soon-to-be built North Conway Rec Path in that area.
Other articles include operating budgets, such as for the North Conway Fire Department.
There are no contested races. Incumbent Commissioner Bob Porter is seeking another three-year term. Seeking re-election to one-year terms are treasurer Gary Chandler, clerk Robert “Tim” Anderson and moderator Donald Ekberg.
Copies of the annual precinct report are available at precinct offices. The warrant is also available online. For more information, go to ncwpnh.org or call (603) 356-5832.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.