OSSIPEE — The Carroll County Attorney’s Office is seeking a new prosecutor following the departure of Deputy County Attorney Steve Briden, who has left to join the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma.
Briden, formerly of Exeter, was with the County Attorney’s Office for a little over five years. He joined the office in January 2017, becoming deputy county attorney, who is second in command to County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi, in November 2018.
Prior to becoming a Carroll County prosecutor, Briden was a staff attorney for then Gov. Maggie Hassan.
On March 11, Andruzzi told the Sun that Briden had left to work in Oklahoma, where there are three U.S. Attorneys, representing the northern, eastern and western districts.
His wife, Kaley Briden, announced on Facebook three weeks ago they were moving to Tulsa the following week and that her husband’s appointment is for a year. “New England is all we’ve ever known, so we are excited to see what it’s like in a different part of the country!” she said.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Oklahoma confirmed Briden started work there Monday. Briden could not be reached for comment.
At Wednesday’s Carroll County commissioners’ meeting, Andruzzi said, “Our deputy has left the office to go for a better job, I guess. Certainly a higher-paying job with the federal government. We are very pleased for him but sad for us.”
Briden ran unsuccessfully for Rockingham County Attorney as a Democrat last November. He lost the election, 104,329-77,368, to Republican Patricia Conway.
According to his website, stevenbriden.com, his key prosecutions as a Deputy Carroll County Attorney include Christina Fay for animal cruelty in 2018; Jason Nason for manslaughter in 2019; Mark Boulton for aggravated felonious sexual assault in 2019; and Ryan Upson for first-degree assault in 2019.
Andruzzi said the prosecutor position has been posted but that filling it will take time.
According to an email from the county commissioners’ office, the opening was posted on Indeed.com on March 4 as well as “various legal job boards used by the Attorney’s Office.” Briden’s last day was March 12.
On the New Hampshire Bar Association website, the “help wanted” ad reads as follows:
“Carroll County is seeking a prosecuting attorney with problem-solving skills and good judgment. The Carroll County Attorney’s Office is a progressive, collegial environment with excellent working conditions and benefits. Bar dues, CLE (continuing legal education), phone reimbursement and a clothing/dry cleaning allowance included. Opportunity for significant trial work. Experience preferred, but not required. Membership in good standing of the NH Bar Association or eligibility by June 1. Pay range $62,500-$71,000 DOQ. Please send cover letter, resume, writing sample to mandruzzi@carrollcountynh.net.
DOQ means “depends on qualifications.” When he left, Briden was making about $86,000.
“We are still interviewing and looking for candidates as they come in,” said Andruzzi, adding that she thinks she has found the “correct candidate” for a legal assistant position and has made offers for summer interns.
Meanwhile, she said there has been an increase in cases since the pandemic. She said in-person jury trials have resumed, as have grand juries but cases are “stacked very deep.”
“We are looking (at) a very busy year,” she said.
Her office has three assistant attorneys: Keith Blair, Matthew Conley and Thomas Palermo. She also has a domestic violence prosecutor, John Nehrings.
Of the effect of Briden’s departure, Andruzzi said it is always a “strain” on them when they are short-handed because the caseload has to be divided among fewer people.
“When you have 30 attorneys, that’s not very many cases, but when you don’t have 30 attorneys, it’s quite a lot of cases,” said Andruzzi. “Our office has been through this before. We have always stood tall and managed to make it work, and we will do it again.”
She said in the past four years at her office there has been “relatively low” turnover. She lost one other attorney in four and a half years, she said.
That attorney, Kimberly Tessari, left to take a prosecutor position with New Hampshire State Police Troop E, and is now a county commissioner representing Carroll County District 2. In May 2019, Andruzzi filled a prosecutor position that had been vacant for nearly six months with the hiring of Palermo.
Two years ago, Andruzzi convinced the delegation, a group of 15 state representatives, to provide a $500 clothing stipend for prosecutors. Last month, she got the delegation to tentatively approve a $1,500 reimbursement college loan reimbursement for qualifying prosecutors. The delegation is expected to finalize the county budget later this month.
For years, turnover at the county attorney’s office has been an issue.
In 2015, under then-County Attorney Tom Dewhurst said it had become so pronounced that the Attorney General sent attorneys to Ossipee to “stabilize the office.”
Between early June and late July of 2015, five assistant county attorneys left or have tendered their resignation. A look at the history of assistant county attorney hiring from Jan. 1, 2013, to mid-2015 shows that some attorneys at the office lasted six months to less than a year, while others stayed five years.
