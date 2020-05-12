CONWAY — In an unusual election that had voters driving through the polls to pick up a ballot as opposed to checking in at a table and entering a curtained booth, voters saved the town nearly $1.4 million by rejecting, as recommended, eight town-sponsored spending articles.
Despite the change in venue, to the town garage in Center Conway, Town Moderator Deborah Fauver said at around 4 p.m. that “everything has been pretty smooth.” Traffic at the three-bay polling station, she said, was “slow and steady.” Voting took place from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
“More people voted absentee than in person,” Fauver noted. According to town officials, turnout was 1,457 voters, with 531 through the garage.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau called the turnout “extraordinary,” and Fauver said it was “great.”
The only issue Fauver said, was the garage was chilly in Tuesday’s windy weather. “It’s been hard to have the cars go in and out and also protect the poll workers from the wind,” she said. About 30 poll workers worked in shifts during the voting.
As usual, a place at the polls was roped off for campaigners, and planning board hopefuls Ailie Byers and Earl Sires IV took advantage of it, holding up signs. Selectmen David Weathers and Mary Carey Seavey were also seen greeting voters.
The recommendation to reject spending articles came about because the ballot had been printed with the selectmen’s recommendations prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also due to the coronavirus, hotels and restaurants closed, and the rooms-and-meals tax took a hit, cutting into the town’s revenue.
On April 28, Town Manager Tom Holmes had suggested that voters defeat eight articles that would have added money to the capital reserve fund: No. 9, $500,000 for infrastructure reconstruction; No. 10, $200,000 for highway equipment; No. 11, $160,000 for solid waste equipment; No. 12, $80,000 for landfill expansion; No. 13, $350,000 for maintenance of town buildings and facilities; No. 14, $95,000 for maintenance of facilities leased by the town; No. 16, $7,000 for recreation department vehicles; and No. 17, $70,000 for police vehicles.
Voting them down created a savings of nearly $1.4 million and would knock 80 cents off what the tax rate would be if they had passed.
According to unofficial results, this year’s ballot also had several contested races. Incumbents Seavey and Weathers survived a challenge by Robert Nelson. For voting totals, see attached chart.
In a six-way race for four seats on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee, incumbents David Jensen, James Lefebvre were returned and newcomers Erik Corbett and Peter Donohoe also prevailed. Falling just a bit short was incumbent Michael Tetreault and challenger Bob Drinkhall.
For planning board, there was a five-way race for two seats among incumbents Ray Shakir and Steven Steiner and challengers Earl Sires IV, Ailie Byers and Michael Fougere. Newcomers Byers and Sires bested the incumbents, garnering 51 percent of the vote between them.
For police commissioner incumbent Rodney King and challenger Ted Phillips vied for the single open seat, which King won handily.
While rejecting the eight articles recommended by Holmes and the selectmen, voters also passed many other articles.
• Article 3, allowing for solar collection as an approved land use or by special exception passed 1,244-169.
• Article 6, petitioned by the Mt. Washington Valley Housing Coalition to create an affordable housing ordinance. Passed 1,166-239.
• Article 7, the town operating budget of about $11.76 million. Passed 942-456.
• Article 8, asking to raise and appropriate $750,000 to finance the Main Street construction project. Most of this money will be reimbursed by the state. Recommended by selectmen 5-0 and budget committee 13-0. Passed 1,149-277.
• Article 24, calling for up to $25,000 to be spent on a short-term rental inventory. Passed narrowly, 757-643.
• Article 27, requesting $160,000 for the purpose of maintaining buildings and facilities leased by the town. Recommended by selectmen 5-0 and budget committee 14-0. This article was aimed at helping the town move the town hall from its location in Center Conway to the Bank of New Hampshire Building in Conway Village. Passed 842-556.
However, for a third time voters failed to allow keno to be played in town, rejecting Article 29 by a tally of 894-524.
Article 30 was to authorize selectmen to sell the town’s former recreation facility (the Conway Community Building, formerly known as the old Pine Tree School) located at 1808 East Main St. Finance Director Kathy Golding said the sale could be a “lifesaver” for the town in terms of bringing needed revenue. But former Fire Chief Ray Leavitt mounted a letter-writing campaign protesting the sale. And in March, Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue — representing North Conway Tennis Association — asked selectmen if the building might be used to house enclosed two tennis courts. In the end, residents voted 1,003-410 to allow the selectmen to sell.
• Article 42, by petition, calling for the town to ask for an independent commission to redraw the state’s political map. Passed 1,090-315.
There were also 11 articles on the school ballot, all of which passed. School Superintendent Kevin Richard called it “a great night for the School District.”
All eyes were on Article No. 5, the proposed three-year teachers’ contract with the Conway Education Association. The cost was estimated to be $133,498 for the first year (2020-21); $600,719 for 2021-22; and $315,516 for 2022-23. It would create a larger step pay program for experienced teachers, going from 10 steps to 45, to help attract and retain experienced educators. It passed 954-470.
Article No. 6, the school proposed operating budget for 2020-21, came in below last year’s at $37,740,154 with $1,688,192 offsetting this amount from various grants or an overall decrease of 1.39 percent. It passed 961-448.
In addition there were three uncontested races for three school board seats. Returning to the board were incumbents Michelle Capozzoli, with 1,058 votes, Joe Mosca with 1,070, and Jessica Whitelaw with 1,093.
