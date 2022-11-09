scouts

Boy Scouts from Troop 150 salute the flag while the Kennett marching band plays the "Star Spangled Banner" at the gathering in North Conway's Schouler Park after last year's Veteran's Day Parade. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Veterans Day will be celebrated Friday in North Conway with a parade starting at 11:15 a.m. at John H. Fuller Elementary School on Pine Street in North Conway and proceeding south to Schouler Park, where ceremonies will begin at approximately 11:40 a.m., according to North Conway American Legion Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre.

Meanwhile, Post 95 will participate in a Honor Veterans event today at 10:30 a.m. at John H. Fuller school. Post 95 members also will visit veterans for a conversation at the MWV Adult Day Care Center in Center Conway at 1:30 p.m. today.

