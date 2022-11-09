Boy Scouts from Troop 150 salute the flag while the Kennett marching band plays the "Star Spangled Banner" at the gathering in North Conway's Schouler Park after last year's Veteran's Day Parade. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Veterans Day will be celebrated Friday in North Conway with a parade starting at 11:15 a.m. at John H. Fuller Elementary School on Pine Street in North Conway and proceeding south to Schouler Park, where ceremonies will begin at approximately 11:40 a.m., according to North Conway American Legion Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre.
Meanwhile, Post 95 will participate in a Honor Veterans event today at 10:30 a.m. at John H. Fuller school. Post 95 members also will visit veterans for a conversation at the MWV Adult Day Care Center in Center Conway at 1:30 p.m. today.
Veterans marching in Friday's parade are asked to congregate at the school parking lot beginning at 10:40 a.m. “We’ll march to the south end of Norcross Circle and then march in the park north to the flagpole in the north end of Schouler Park,” said LeFebvre, an Army veteran.
He said Post 95 will present the ceremonies, assisted by American Legion Post 46 of Tasker Hill Road in Conway. Serving as master of ceremonies at the North Conway ceremonies will be former Post 95 commander and U.S. Navy veteran John Pandora, 92, of Brownfield, Maine. Immediately afterward, a light luncheon will be served to all veterans and their guests at Post 46 in Conway.
The Kennett High Band under the direction of Dr. Therese Davison will perform. Post 95 Judge Advocate Don Ekberg will introduce Pastor John Hughes of the Conway Village Congregational Church for the opening prayer and the benediction.
A flag-folding ceremony in honor of MIA and POW veterans will be held by Army veteran Karl Chandler of Bartlett and Army paratrooper veteran Bob Currier of Post 46.
The Post 95 Honor Guard led by Army veteran Larry Smith will then fire a volley. Taps will be played by Stacy Sand of North Conway and Kennett High graduate Abby Lyman.
A luncheon for veterans at Post 46 is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. and likely will draw about 100 participants, according to Post 46 Vice Commander Joe Evans.
On Friday, the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees at most of its day-use recreation sites, including the White Mountain National Forest; however, fees will remain in effect for overnight camping, cabin rentals, permits, reservations and activities offered by concessionaires.
In addition, veterans and active military who show proof of service ID when buying a ticket Friday can bring a guest for free on Conway Scenic Railroad trains. Advance booking advised. Departures are at 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Call (603) 356-5251 for information.
Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post No. 6783 Veterans Day ceremonies will be held at the corner of River Road/Route 113 in East Conway at 11:11 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at Fryeburg’s Bradley Park and at 12:30 p.m. at the Lovell Veterans Memorial on Route 5 next to the library. For information, call Post Commander Gene Lord at (207) 615-3430.
The Tamworth Veterans Day Committee invites all to honor the nation’s veterans on Friday at the monument at the five corners at the junction of Routes 113, 113A and Main Street in the village at 11 a.m.
The Chatham Historical Society will be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Veterans Day with a exhibit of Chatham veterans over the years. Light refreshments will be available. The society hopes to gather information from local veterans about their service, and also from people who contributed indirectly to war efforts.
Post offices will be closed Friday. In addition, all local banks, plus New Hampshire and Maine state and town offices and all schools in SAU 9 and 13 and MSAD 72, will be closed. The Gibson Center for Senior Services will also be closed Friday.
As part of its Veterans Day observances, Settlers Green on Friday will hand out free American flags from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Many local restaurants are offering Veterans Day specials, including Priscilla’s (603-356-0401), Applebee’s (603-356-9600) and Dunkin Donuts (603-356-5676), the latter of which on Friday will be giving away free donuts to all veterans. Priscilla’s (603-356-0401) of North Conway offers veterans 50 percent off on the 11th of every month, and Sweet Maple Cafe (603- 447-6020) offers a Veterans Discount every day. Meanwhile, Macdonald Motors (207-548-5790 and 603-356-9391) on Nov. 9 and 11 is offering a $500 discount to all military personnel through Nov. 14.
In Bridgton, Maine, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m., the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ will hold a Veterans Day Worship Service that will include guest speakers Kelly and Chris Roseberry from the Travis Mills Foundation. The Foundation supports “recalibrated” veterans (a term coined by Mills — who lost all four limbs — to signify his wounds have healed but he had to learn to live his “new normal”) and their families. For more, go to bridgtonucc.com or call (207) 647-3936.
Veterans Day honors those who have served in the military during wartime. The holiday, always observed Nov. 11, was first created as Armistice Day in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson. On June 1, 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day.
