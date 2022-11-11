vaughan

This year's Vaughan Community Services Inc. and Mt. Washington Radio Group Food-less/Cash and Checks Only Food Drive is set to be held from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 16 at the Vaughan Food Pantry in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Vaughan Community Services and Mt. Washington Radio Group are once again teaming up for the annual food drive Nov. 16 — but as has been the case these past two years, it will be a “foodless food drive,” said Jennifer Perkins, administrator of Vaughan Community Service, Inc.

The hours are again 6 a.m.-6 p.m., but the donation drop-off location will be new this year. The location has been moved to the Vaughan Community Food Pantry building located at 2493 White Mountain Highway (just south of the First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway).

