This year's Vaughan Community Services Inc. and Mt. Washington Radio Group Food-less/Cash and Checks Only Food Drive is set to be held from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 16 at the Vaughan Food Pantry in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Vaughan Community Services and Mt. Washington Radio Group are once again teaming up for the annual food drive Nov. 16 — but as has been the case these past two years, it will be a “foodless food drive,” said Jennifer Perkins, administrator of Vaughan Community Service, Inc.
The hours are again 6 a.m.-6 p.m., but the donation drop-off location will be new this year. The location has been moved to the Vaughan Community Food Pantry building located at 2493 White Mountain Highway (just south of the First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway).
“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody — please note the new drop-off point location,” said Perkins.
Greg Frizzell, president of Mt. Washington Radio Group, said the station is pleased to again be presenting the effort and thanked program sponsors that support each hour of the broadcast during the 12-hour drive.
“The support from the community to help has always been incredible,” said Frizzell, who started the Food Drive in 2002 after he and his dad, Ron Frizzell, purchased the stations.
Last year’s donations totaled $30,260, surpassing the first foodless total of $23,850 in November 2020.
In pre-COVID years, as many as 30 community volunteers and Mt. Washington Radio Group staff from WMWV 93.5-FM, Easy 95.3-FM and Magic 104 would handle the donations of canned items and frozen turkeys. The 2019 drive resulted in 344 frozen turkeys being donated, along with $8,194 in cash.
“But due to COVID, which is still with us, we’re again asking everyone to participate in our drive-up checks and cash donation only ‘foodless’ food drive,” said Perkins. She said Vaughan makes it easy for everyone to drive up and drop off their checks and cash by having volunteers come out to meet them and take their donations.
Vaughan — which serves as the food pantry for the town of Conway — is able to extend the buying power of those donations by a half to a third at the New Hampshire Food Bank of Manchester, according to Perkins
Perkins said that the food pantry is seeing an increased demand of 30 percent and she expects as the winter approaches with higher fuel and food costs the demand to rise by 40 to 50 percent. “People are really hurting,” said Perkins.
In addition to Vaughan, the food drive will benefit the Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry, Madison Food Pantry, Conway Congregational (Brown Church) Food Pantry and Freedom Food Pantry.
Checks may be made out to Vaughan Community Service Inc. and sent to Vaughan Community Services, Inc., P.O. Box 401, North Conway, NH 03860.
Hours for Vaughan’s Food Pantry are noon-1:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and 1-2:45 p.m. Thursdays. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call (603) 356-2324 or go to vaughannh.org.
