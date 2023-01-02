CONWAY — It was a quiet New Year’s Eve with few police incidents reported and with a respectable number of appreciative attendees for fireworks presented at 9:30 p.m. in North Conway’s Schouler Park.
The forecast may have scared some revelers away from the park, as the forecast called for rain and it did fall but only intermittently as the evening progressed.
The fireworks were coordinated by Conway Parks and Recreation Department’s Mike Lane, and presented by Atlas Pyrovision Entertainment (formerly Atlas Fireworks) of Jaffrey.
Photographer/reporter Rachel Sharples of the Sun said many people watched the fireworks from their cars while some stood on the village sidewalks by the park, watching the 15-minute display.
“Many people cheered ‘Happy New Year!’ when the fireworks were over, Sharples said.
She also covered Fryeburg’s first-ever “Festival of Lights,” which drew a good crowd, she noted (see story on page 6).
Earlier in the evening, Cranmore Mountain Resort hosted an extended Cranapalooza at the base, featuring a glow party and apres ski ski entertainment from 4-7 p.m. by the Rek-lis duo, featuring Mike Malkin and vocalist Becca Deschenes, Cranmore’s marketing director.
The fireworks were well attended and were held prior to the beginning of the night’s light rain.
Chief Chris Mattei of the Conway Police Department reported a relatively a quiet night except for two calls, the first being a vehicle accident on West Side Road near the Marshall Conservation Area at 6:19 p.m. when a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Douglas Cronin of Nahant, Mass., struck a utility pole and crashed into the woods.
There were no injuries. Cronin was charged with driving while intoxicated, Mattei said.
“We also had a call at 11:56 p.m. regarding a loud group of six to eight people in the lobby of the North Conway Grand and they were asked to quiet down. Other than that, it was a quiet night for us,” said Mattei.
Chief Chris Perley of the Jackson Police Department reported that all was quiet in Jackson.
“All was well in the gem of Mount Washington Valley. New Year’s Eve revelers all behaved well and we had no incidents,” said Perley.
Among local celebrations was a sold-out show by the Jonathan Sarty Band at the Wildcat Inn and Tavern in Jackson and entertainment by deejay Kristen Corrigan at the Red Parka Pub in Glen.
“New Year’s Eve was fun — a different crowd of mostly visitors — I think the locals were all there at Ledge’s where Shark Martin was performing— said said Red Parka GM/co-owner Terry O’Brien.
“For the week, people were here; it was great, everyone seemed to be in good spirits. People said for what there was for skiing it was OK. It was up to pre-COVID 2019 levels. We did it with half the staff; but the guests were very accommodating,” she said. “We had lines every night — we were closed on Monday, but we were open Tuesday through last night.”
On New Year’s Day, the weather was warm, with shoppers strolling North Conway Village’s Main Street while others headed indoors to establishments such as Horsefeathers to watch the New England Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins, which the Patriots won, 23-21.
“There is no room upstairs — we are full. It’s been like this all week,” said a hostess at Horsefeathers Sunday afternoon.
Cranmore’s parking lot was full on Saturday, indicating that skiers and riders came to the valley despite the lack of recent natural snow and was a sign of the work done by snowmaking and grooming crews to prepare the slopes.
