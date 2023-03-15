CONWAY — Conway dodged a bullet when it came to Tuesday’s late winter Nor’easter, unlike southwestern parts of the state, which received up to 35 inches of snow and sustained power outages.
State Police spokeswomen Amber Lagave reported that between 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to 224 crashes and vehicles off the road statewide.
Interstate 93 was temporarily closed in Londonderry after a tractor-trailer clipped low-hanging electrical wires. A second tractor-trailer hit the wires and got stuck. The highway reopened around 2 p.m. No one was hurt.
“It was a mostly a whole lot of nothing around here in terms of damage, although snowfall totals varied,” Steve Solomon, Conway emergency management director, said Wednesday. “We had a few power outages in town but nothing substantial.”
Troop E in Tamworth responded to two vehicles off the road.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said roads were trouble-free in Conway, which received an estimated 7 inches of snow during the two-part storm, with pavement showing for much of the day. “We had no issues,” he said.
SAU 9 did remote learning Tuesday rather than call a snow day, said SAU 9 Supt. Kevin Richard.
Local libraries were closed Tuesday as was the Gibson Center for Senior Services.
Ed Bergeron, North Conway cooperative weather observer said the 7 inches Conway received raised the monthly total of snow for March to 23.3 inches ahead of the 30-year average of 13.4 inches and the year to date total to 93.6 compared to the 30-year average of 84 inches.
Meteorologist Hendricus Lulofs of the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Hillsborough, Sullivan and Cheshire counties were hardest hit in New Hampshire with heavy wet snow and high wind.
Eversource said system operators and lineworkers restored more than 172,000 outages, including some customers more than once.
About 48,000 customers remained without power as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, and most were Eversource customers.
The energy company said it expects to substantially complete restoration for all affected communities by 6 p.m. on Friday, with the majority restored sooner.
“With upwards of 3 feet of snow that in spots that is like ‘gorilla glue’ on the road and more than 210 blocked roads statewide, our crews have been dealing with extremely difficult travel conditions to access areas of the electric system where there is damage,” said Eversource New Hampshire President of Electric Operations Doug Foley.
Eversource said the hardest-hit communities included those in Cheshire, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties that are served by Eversource’s area work centers in Keene, Bedford and Nashua. To support the local restoration effort in the Keene area, Eversource deployed its Mobile Command Center to Keene State College.
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative reported one outage in Effingham as of Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that President Joe Biden granted his request for a major disaster declaration in response to the storm that severely damaged communities across New Hampshire from Dec. 22-25, 2022. Belknap, Carroll, Coos and Grafton counties are included in the declaration.
“This disaster declaration will afford communities affected by the storm the opportunity to rebuild and recuperate costs incurred fixing the damages,” said Sununu. “The state will continue to work with officials in all four counties to utilize these relief dollars as efficiently and expeditiously as possible.”
