03-14-23 Snow west side road

Snow coats the trees along West Side Road in North Conway on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Conway dodged a bullet when it came to Tuesday’s late winter Nor’easter, unlike southwestern parts of the state, which received up to 35 inches of snow and sustained power outages.

State Police spokeswomen Amber Lagave reported that between 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to 224 crashes and vehicles off the road statewide.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.