U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), who represents Bridgton and Naples, among other towns and cities, announced in an emailed press release Monday she contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. (COURTESY PHOTO)
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) meets with Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau on Thursday in Wolfeboro on Saturday, Pappas announced Saturday he's tested positive for COVID-19. (COURTESY PHOTO)
MANCHESTER — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19. This came after he made a series of stops in southern Carroll County last week to speak with small business owners.
"Today I tested positive for COVID-19 after noticing mild symptoms," said Pappas on his Congressman Chris Pappas Facebook page.
"I will be following CDC guidance while continuing my duties remotely. Our offices will remain open next week for constituents. Please get vaccinated and boosted if eligible and take precautions to stay safe," noted Pappas, 35, who is running for his third term in District 1.
Among the stops Pappas made Thursday were to congratulate Electrical Installations in Moultonborough on being named SBA’s 2022 NH and New England Family Owned Business of the Year. He also visited The Olde Ways, an art and jewelry shop at Mustard Seed Farm in Tuftonboro. In addition, he present Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau with a flag that was flown over the Capitol during National Police Week.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) announced in a press release issued Monday that she, too, has COVID-19 on Monday. She serves Maine's 1st Congressional District, which includes Cumberland County, where Bridgton and Naples are located.
"Last night, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fortunate to only be experiencing mild symptoms, thanks to the vaccine and booster shots. My positive result is one of hundreds recorded each day in Maine and across the country, and it’s a good reminder that COVID is not done with us," said Pingree.
"So, as we embrace the Maine summer we know and love, I urge everyone — Mainers and visitors alike — to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID. Get vaccinated. Get boosted. Get tested if you’re feeling sick. I will continue to follow CDC protocols and, until I am fully recovered, remain at home working remotely for the people of Maine."
Pingree said she will monitor symptoms and isolate for at least five days (from Monday), consistent with Maine and U.S. CDC guidelines.
According to covid19.nh.gov, "There were 328 cases (in New Hampshire) on July 8. There were an average of 218 cases per day over the most recent seven-day period (July 2-8). This is an 11 percent decrease compared to the previous seven-day period."
The site's interactive map shows Carroll County has a higher number of cases — 313 — per 100,000 people than other counties.
(0) comments
