Two people are running for one seat in the newly redistricted House District 7, which will cover Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro. Incumbent Republican Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro is being challenged by Democrat Bobbi Boudman of Wolfeboro. The general election is Nov. 8. — Daymond Steer

Bobbi Boudman 101722

Democrat Bobbi Boudman of Wolfeboro is a candidate Carroll County House District 7. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Bobbi Boudman

Glen Cordelli 101822

State Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) is running for re-election to Carroll County House District 7. (COURTESY PHOTO)

