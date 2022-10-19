Two people are running for one seat in the newly redistricted House District 7, which will cover Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro. Incumbent Republican Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro is being challenged by Democrat Bobbi Boudman of Wolfeboro. The general election is Nov. 8. — Daymond Steer
Bobbi Boudman
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Boudman: It is important to do the greatest good in uplifting our public sector and all our citizen by using the least amount of citizen funding. We are taking more money from our citizens and we are shifting those funds into private out of state corporations instead of putting them into the public sector where they belong. We have the 7th highest property taxes in the nation and we have legislators putting forth constitutional amendments and legislation to “levy” our property taxes for even more money. We are watching as our federal tax dollars coming back to our state are denied, or immediately get given to private out of state companies. We need to take care of our public programs by working to address the flaws and highlight the successes.
Many of us are saddled by the highest health insurance costs in the country. Most of us in Carroll County do not have high speed broadband access for our businesses. We are crippled by high energy costs due to not moving our state into more sustainable energy.
We have fallen behind our local state neighbors in uplifting our children by utilizing new technologies and education that will build them up and prepare them for adulthood. They are fleeing our state for better employment opportunities, and cheaper housing. This lack of investing in our future has created a median age in District 7 of ~56.5 years. It is not sustainable. We need to lead for the future and stop legislating in the past.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep?
The ability to understand the difference between the private sector, the non-profit sector and the public sector. The understanding that governing is about the business of the government. A legislator should be focused on making sure our state roads are plowed, our public schools are properly funded, our state employees are paid, and that their personal ideology should never dictate legislation. They should be making sure our state is running efficiently so we create a great today and an even better tomorrow. I welcome people to find out more about me on my website: voteboudman.com
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
The Annex should be carefully studied within the context of the needs in the direct community. We have so many pressing issues that could be addressed by having adequate space, and tapping into a wonderful public/non-profit partnership. With an updated kitchen, we could be properly address food scarcity. We could be addressing our lack of county government space. We could be addressing our housing crisis. We could be addressing our need for more educational programs.
If Biden were the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
As someone who is running for local office, I do not think focusing on any hypothetical future federal candidate helps our local communities with the real problems and threats we face.
Glenn Cordelli
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
I have knocked on over a thousand doors during this campaign and the most common discussions focus on inflation, the economy, and the coming energy costs. We all see it daily when we go to the store or gas station. They are the “kitchen table” issues. While these problems can be laid on the current administration in D.C., we need to do what we can here in NH to help our residents. We just passed some emergency energy assistance to be available to lower middle income families. One of the primary items for us in the coming year will be the next state budget. We need to repeat what was accomplished in the current budget — tax cuts and spending cuts. With the coming recession, it will be a difficult budget but we must focus on the impact on our residents.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
I have been a state representative for 10 years and am currently vice chairman of the House Education Committee. I believe that just one member of our 400-person House can make a difference. I have authored most of our state laws regarding student and teacher data privacy, requiring district employment background checks, allowing public schools greater flexibility to innovate (opposed by most Democrats), and an independent Office of Advocate for Special Education to assist parents. I have co-sponsored legislation ranging from a Constitutional Amendment to prohibit a broad based state income tax to establishing capital grants for agricultural fairs to expanding career and technical education.
I am also willing to tackle the hard issues such as education freedom accounts and parent’s rights regarding their child’s education.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
There have been a number of proposals in the past few years for the former nursing home. I worked with a group who wanted to lease space and start a culinary academy. For several reasons, the approvals were never completed. I also have made a proposal for use of part of the former nursing home and open space for an agricultural charter school but it never gained any additional support.
I know that the current Commissioners have spent a great deal of time talking to groups and working on possible uses of the facility. I know that the NH Cooperative Extension is interested in some space and expansion of their offerings to the community. The next County Delegation (State Representatives) will have to look at the plans and the cost/benefits. I will be looking for plans that include community benefits and maximizing use of available federal funds.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for President in 2024 would you support him?
First of all, it is way too early for 2024 politics. What happens in November will greatly influence 2024. The 2024 election and potential Presidential candidates have no bearing on my candidacy for State Representative.
