MADISON — Two people are competing for one seat on the Madison Board of Selectmen in a race to be decided at town elections next month.
John Arruda and Adam Price are seeking the seat held by Bill Lord, who did not file for re-election. The winner will join selectmen Josh Shackford and Michael Mauro. Voting will take place from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. March 8 at Madison Elementary School. — Daymond Steer
John Arruda
Following four years in the Coast Guard from 1966-70 doing search-and-rescue work, I started a career in retail management. From 1971-89, I worked for a retail drugstore chain based in Boston, working my way up from store manager to merchandise manager for the entire chain.
After the company was sold to CVS, we moved to Madison and opened Dolley Madison’s Country Store in 1990, selling in 1996 to open Best Regards. Elected to the board of selectmen in 2000 and retired 2021. Now I feel the need to return to help deal with STR’s and budget issues.
I have served on every board in the town and possess institutional knowledge that only 20 years’ experience can give. I have served on the following: Board of Selectmen, Budget Committee, Capital Improvement Program, Solid Waste Committee, Conservation Commission and Planning Board.
I started a purchase order system, re-established our police department, oversaw the completion of our transfer station on time under budget, helped to create Madison TV, which serves this town today.
Attended the following workshops and seminars: “Local Leadership,” “Building Projects,” “CIP,” “Advanced workshop for Local leaders” and “Transfer Station Management.”
Adam Price
For the first 18 years of my life, I was a resident of Madison. After college, I spent a few short years on the border in Conway before moving back permanently in 2016.
I purchased my second home in Silver Lake and lived there for three years before my wife and I decided it was time to build our forever home.
We have three young children, two of whom currently attend Madison Elementary, and being able to raise them in Madison is a dream come true.
I currently co-own and operate a manufacturing facility in Fryeburg, Maine. My skills as an owner/operator are sure to be an asset if elected to the select board.
Successfully managing personnel and finances is no easy task on any level. I have been able to do just that for the past seven years and hope to bring that ability to the town of Madison.
My key point for running is to help bring back some form of recreation program for the youth in our town.
For the past 10 years or so, that very department has been falling apart. Recently, that department was removed completely from the school budget.
With a little finesse, we can rework the current budget to add some type of program without raising taxes. It is my hope to be a voice for our children. Whether it is collaborating with another local district or, restarting a program that once thrived, I am positive there is a way to get it done.
I know that I would be diving head first in to town government in the middle of a very hot issue. Short-term rentals have become a heated topic all across the state.
Dealing with this is going to look a little different in every town. We will need to look to state legislation for guidance as well as letting the residents voices be heard.
Madison is a beautiful place to reside for people of all walks of life. I intend to be an advocate for the citizens of this great town. I’d like to remind them that they are the legislative body of town government.
Community involvement is a huge part of a thriving town and, if I am elected, my door will always be open. No matter which way you decide to vote, please get to the polls on March 8 and be a voice for your town.
