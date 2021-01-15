CONWAY — Southbound traffic on the North-South Road had to be rerouted briefly following a two-vehicle accident at the corner of Seavey Street in North Conway early Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The collision between a 2000 Jeep Cherokee and 2019 Jeep occurred at 1:46 p.m., according to Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei. Sgt. Michael Boucher and Master Patrol Officer Adam Voelbel responded to the scene.
From video footage taken by The Conway Daily Sun, it appeared that the newer Jeep was northbound and tried to turn west onto Seavey in front of the older Jeep.
“The were no injuries, but one of the vehicles, that had to be towed from the scene, was leaking fluids,” Mattei said. “(The incident) involved two local folks, one from Fryeburg (Maine) and the other from Conway.”
Mattei said Wentworth Towing towed one of the vehicles.
With the three-day Martin Luther King holiday, Mattei expects the area to be busy. “There are lot of people looking for snow, and there’s none down south,” he said, and urged motorists to be careful with snow and rain in the forecast for Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.