SANBORNTON — The New Hampshire State Police and Sanbornton Police Department say the untimely death of a Tuftonboro woman in Sanbornton doesn't appear suspicious.
On Oct. 21, the state police said the decedent is identified as Megan Robinson, 33, from Tuftonboro.
An autopsy was completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord Thursday.
The cause and manner of death are pending investigation/pending toxicology; however, the death does not appear suspicious at this time, police said in a press release on Thursday.
The State Police first announced the untimely death on Wednesday but said they do not expect to release any further updates in the matter.
Sanbornton is just south of Meredith and Tuftonboro is a few towns over to the northeast.
