TUFTONBORO — A Tuftonboro man was ordered held without bail Wednesday after pleading not guilty to attempted capital murder for allegedly shooting at a sheriff’s deputy. Authorities also say he surrendered only after a standoff with the SWAT team Tuesday.
Nicholas Anderson, 28, of Center Tuftonboro is charged with capital attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault and attempted felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Anderson was represented by Manchester-based attorney George Campbell, who entered not guilty pleas for Anderson. The hearing was conducted by Webex.
According to state police, the incident began when a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a male suspect later identified as Anderson in the area of Canaan Road at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspect then fired a gun.
“No one was struck or injured, and the male subject ultimately fled into an adjacent dwelling where he remained until he was taken into custody by law enforcement,” state police said.
Clerk of Court Abigail Albee in the courtroom read some of the charges aloud. The attempted capital murder charge says Anderson “purposely pointed a firearm at a law enforcement officer in the line of duty as a consequence of or in retaliation for such person’s actions in the line of duty with the purpose to kill the deputy sheriff. Defendant also pulled the trigger, discharging the firearm at the deputy sheriff and said round of ammunition penetrated the front windshield of the deputy’s patrol vehicle in a location in front of the driver’s seat against the peace and dignity of the state.”
This charge carries the possibility of life in prison.
County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi provided more detail. She said Deputy George Stevens pulled Anderson over after Anderson left the (Ossipee District) courthouse. Anderson had been in court due to a relatively minor infraction.
She said Anderson refused to pull over but then stopped, pulled over and shot at Stevens.
During the standoff, Andruzzi said, Anderson apparently placed a rifle in the window of his home that overlooked the SWAT team.
Campbell argued that Anderson should be afforded bail. Anderson has no criminal record, supports a young family as an arborist and is not a flight risk. He suggested Anderson could be let out on $100,000 personal recognizance bail with a required mental health evaluation, be given home confinement or $10,000 cash bail.
Judge Amy Ignatius ordered Anderson held without bail pending another hearing. Ignatius said the “allegations” describe “a tremendously dangerous incident that could well have resulted in serious, even fatal injuries.”
WMUR said that Anderson was in district court for a speeding conviction.
New Hampshire State Police was assisted by multiple agencies, including the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Tuftonboro Police Department, Effingham Police Department, Moultonborough Police Department, Wolfeboro Police Department and the Effingham Police Department.
This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has additional information, they are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kempes Corbally at (603) 223-8928 or kempes.r.corbally@dos.nh.gov.
