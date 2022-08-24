Nicholas Anderson

Nicholas Anderson, 28, of Center Tuftonboro is charged with capital attempted murder, attempted first degree assault for allegedly shooting at a sheriff's deputy. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)

TUFTONBORO — A Tuftonboro man was ordered held without bail Wednesday after pleading not guilty to attempted capital murder for allegedly shooting at a sheriff’s deputy. Authorities also say he surrendered only after a standoff with the SWAT team Tuesday.

Nicholas Anderson, 28, of Center Tuftonboro is charged with capital attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault and attempted felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.