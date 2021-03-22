PINKHAM NOTCH — After going on hiaitus last year, the 20th Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon came roaring back under sunny blue skies Saturday with a new format that received a big thumbs up from participants.
Previously, the five-part race consisted of a run from Story Land over Glen Ledge and up Route 302 to Thorne Pond at Attitash, after which competitors would jump in kayaks and canoes and paddle down to Glen Ellis Campground, where they would jump on their road bicycles and pedal up over Glen Ledge and onto Route 16 and up to the Pinkham Notch Visitors Center, where they would then run up the Tuckerman Trail to Tuckerman Ravine for the ski leg.
This year, however, FOTR President Jake Risch and his committee worked with Great Glen Trails and the USFS’ snow rangers to replace the down-valley events with a start at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center.
They also moved it up a month to March 20, the first day of spring — and what a perfect spring day it turned out to be with highs in the 50s.
The event started at 7 a.m. with a two-lap fat bike ride around a 5 kilometer loop, followed by a two-lap Nordic skate ski around a 5-km course, after which participants then snowshoed up a section of the Mount Washington Auto Road to Connie’s Way, which they descended over to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center parking lot to the start of the uphill run or skin up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail.
Most of the solo competitors skinned from the AMC to the floor of the ravine, as it is more efficient rather than try and carry skis on their backs; for the teams, for that segment, most members ran, said officials.
The race started on 10-second staggered intervals with the fat bike at 7 a.m.
After scouting out conditions in Tuckerman Ravine last last week, course officials had made the decision with the input of lead snow ranger/Mount Washington Avalanche Center director Frank Carus to hold the ski events once in the ravine on two runs to the right side of the glacial cirque: racers hiked halfway up a run known as the Lobster Claw, descended down a giant slalom course and then took off their skis to then climb again halfway up the adjacent Right Gully for their second GS run.
They then took off their skis or snowboards and carried them out of the ravine to the USFS’ Hermit Lake Shelter, where they stepped back into their skis or boards for the thrilling (and somewhat icy) downhill run down the Sherburne Trail to the finish near the Appalachian Mountain Club's Pinkham Notch Visitor Center lot.
Taking top honors in the 11-racer solo TuckerWoman class was Josie Fisher of Arlington, Mass., completing the course in 3 hours, 13 minutes and 18.8 seconds with a top women’s time of 29:45 in the fat bike, 35:51 (fourth) in the cross country ski; 41:59 (third) in the snowshoe; 51:13 (second) in the trail run and a top ski time of 34:28.
A former collegiate hockey player at Amherst College, Fisher, 30, is a Harvard Medical School graduate and current internal medicine resident physician at Mass General in Boston.
Placing second in the women’s solo class was past champion Jessica Marion (3:24:08.9), who was second in all but the uphill trail portion, in which she placed fifth. Placing third was Britta Clark in 3:27:47.3, placing first in the cross country laps in 32:37.
“I passed Jessica and Britta on the ski skin up the Tuck Trail,” said Fisher.
Saturday’s 2021 solo men’s TuckerMan champ was Fisher's friend, Brian MacIlvain, 36, of Wayland, Mass.
MacIlvain took the 39-man men’s solo class in 3:02:31.4 with times of 29:41 (good for 12th) in the fat bike; 32:44 (seventh) in the cross country skiing; 38:35 (sixth) in the snowshoe; 49:25 (fourth) in the uphill skin up the Tuckerman Trail and 32:04 (third) in the ski run.
“I was second in 2015 behind my buddy, Andrew Drummond of Ski the Whites of Jackson (a past multi-champ who did not compete this year) so it was nice to come back and win in this new format. The Inferno now is the ultimate winter sports showdown," said Macilvain, a health-care economist and endurance athlete, noting that Saturday's race was his third Inferno, “so three times was a charm.”
“I loved the new format,” said skier Carrie Burkett of the WildTuckerettes, whose local team for the fifth or sixth time (they’re not sure just how many) won the all-women’s team title with a combined time of 3 hours, 45 minutes and 44.3 seconds to beat fellow all-women’s contingent Carring the Banner (4:51:10.9, comprised of Melinda Bubier, Veronica Carter, Mary Folkins, Erina Kelly and Molly Campbell) and the Mitoc team (Aileen Devlin, Annie Hines, Grace Evans, Suzy McKinney and Luisa French), who placed third in 5:09:50.4.
Other members of the WildTuckerettes team were fat biker Brittni Gorman, cross-country skier Cozy Mitchell, snowshoer Suzie Carrier (originally part of the all-French WildThings all-women’s championship teams of the past sponsored by Marie Meunier of Wild Things), and trail runner Margaret Graciano (who recently had her second baby). This year, they were sponsored by Tuckerman’s Brewing Co. of Conway and Andes Ski Shop of Bartlett.
Winning the overall team title among the field of 11 teams was the local team, Fresh Off The Couch in 2:29:35, who edged out the aforementioned past defending champion All Stoved Up and Tucked Out squad who finished in 2:31:11.7. Placing third was Gilford XC with a time of 2:46:21.7.
Members of the all-male Fresh Off The Couch champion team were fat biker Jeremiah Hawkins (23:58, good for second in that class), cross country skier Sam Brown (first in 25:14), snowshoer Kelton Cullenberg (first in 28:04), trail hiker Aaron Miller (second in 42:43) and skier Silas Miller (first in 29:34), the latter of whom was celebrating his birthday on race day. It was also an excellent day for him because the socially distanced outdoor post-race party was held at his and partner Ian Ferguson’s Ledges Brewing Co. at the White Mountain Trading Company in Intervale.
Members of the second place men's past champion All Stoved Up team in addition to snowboarder Matt Burkett (fifth in 36:42) were fat biker Erik Nelson, who was first in 23:32; cross country skier Jason Bartley, second in 26:04; snowshoer Aliaksandr Leuchanka, second on 29:35 and trail runner Zachary Switaj, who was first in 35:16.
In the co-ed class, Team Swatties were tops in 3:31:20.2, comprised of fat biker Taylor Kimberly (28:07, ninth); cross country skier Fred Harbison (35:10, 12th); snowshoer Heidi Kimberly (37:48, first); trail runner Benjamin Cook (53:33, 14th) and skier Erik Deede, 53:39 (17th).
They were followed in the co-ed class by the Snowchasers (3:43:21.2) and third were the Valley Originals, a new young team sponsored by the Valley Originals, comprised of Gould Academy’s Parker Welch, 15 (fat bike, sixth in 26:46); Kennett High senior Carli Krebs, 17 (cross country, third in 35:39); Kennett Middle School eighth-grader Piper Lopashanski, 14 (snowshoer, 16th in 46:04); fellow Kennett Middle School eighth grader/team captain Patrick Laughland, 14 (trail runner, seventh in 52:48) and Kennett High junior Addy Nelson, 16 (10th in the ski leg in 1:07:09).
According to race officials, all of the racers completed the course by 2:30 p.m., five and a half hours after the 7 a.m. start.
Solo winners won a $1,000 cash prize each, sponsored by Burgeon Outdoor of Lincoln. Teams won merchandise, swag and bragging rights. For full race results, go to https://tinyurl.com/3r24rxyu.
The online Friends of Tuckerman Ravine raffle has been extended to April 2 — go to fotr.betterworld.org or to buy race merchandise go to fotr.store. Among the items are T-shirts and caps with a Presidential Range artwork donated by local artist Hanna Lucy. For membership information, go to friendsofturckermanravine.org.
