CONWAY — At his well-attended appearance Thursday at the Lobster Trap Restaurant in North Conway, Donald J. Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, wasted no time lighting into his father’s Democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter.
The event, which started shortly after noon, was held outside the restaurant located at 2840 West Side Road an attracted an estimated crowd of 300 people, who formed a long line as they waited to see Trump Jr. Meanwhile, across the street, during the event approximately 50 demonstrators chanted and carried signs.
State and Conway police kept the peace between the two groups and there were no arrests, according to Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei.
Before the event, Trump fans formed a long line to get into the event, which was held in a closed-in area behind the restaurant. Once in that area, some sat in folding chairs while others stood on the periphery. There was a section for media, including television cameras from WMUR, Boston 7, and WCAX-TV of Vermont, in the back.
After being introduced by U.S. Senate candidate Corky Messner and as Ted Nugent‘s “Stranglehold” blared on the speakers, Trump warmed the crowd up by poking fun at Joe Biden’s gaffes.
"How are you feeling, New Hampshire?” said Trump. “Or if I was Joe Biden, I’d say, 'It’s great to be here in the wonderful state of Florida!,'" a joke that was met by appreciative laughter in the crowd.
Trump went on to ask the crowd what the “mainstream media“ would do to him if he had taken $3.5 million from the ex-Moscow mayor’s wife as Hunter Biden did, alluding to a report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental and Finance Affairs Committees released earlier this week. He said the money is “linked to human trafficking and prostitution rings.”
“I would be in prison,” said Trump, answering his own question to jeers from the audience. “With Hunter, it’s OK. Donald Trump spends $100 million attacking child sex trafficking, and it seems like Hunter Biden is a part of the other side.”
Meanwhile, Trump Jr.'s brother is facing legal issues of his own.
After trying to get it postponed until after the election, Eric Trump is set to give a deposition Oct. 7 to the New York Attorney General’s Office, which is looking into whether the Trump Organization inflated its assets for the purpose of gaining tax advantages.
Trump Jr. also accused Hunter Biden of taking $1.5 billion from the Chinese government. “That’s like $30 million a year in fees to the Biden family from China,” said Trump.
Gettiing back to Joe Biden, Trump said the Democratic presidential nominee has promised to fix America's problems but has already had decades to do so and hasn’t done it, while he said his own father has built the strongest economy in the America’s history.
“Do yourselves a favor,” Trump told his audience. “When you get done here, nicely speak to some of the people across the street, ask them to name a single Joe Biden accomplishment. Because if you don’t have one after half a century, you probably aren’t going to start now.”
He also said the left generally is pushing the “sexualization of children“ with a controversial movie on Netflix called “Cuties“ while the Trump administration is trying to fight against that. One woman yelled, “Save our children!”
Local prominent Republicans were out in force. Asked how he thought the event went, Carroll County Republican Chairman Frank McCarthy of Conway, who is running to return to the state House of Representatives, said: “I think he did terrific. He covered every base with facts ... Everything he said was fact.”
Billy Cuccio, owner of the Lobster Trap, called the event “awesome and a lot of fun.”
Across the street, protesters were heard yelling but were basically drowned out by Trump supporters in the parking lot yelling, “Trump!”
Quddus Snyder of Eaton was on hand across the street.
“Proudest day of my life,” said Snyder in a text to the Sun adding he got a little carried away and was nearly arrested. “The specific problem is that the Donald Trump machine, of which Donald Trump Jr is a part of, is un-American, fundamentally corrupt, cruel in its essence, and at its very core dishonest,” said Snyder in a follow up text.
Erik Corbett, who organized the protest said, “We were happy with how things went."
Corbett said the past four years of the Trump administration created a number of reasons to protest. He said Trump recently said he might not accept the results of the nomination and Corbett also said he took issue with Trump ramming through a Supreme Court nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“In my eyes it’s not left versus right or Republicans and Democrats,” said Corbett. “It’s just right or wrong.”
As Trump was talking about the Russian collusion accusations he faced, the driver of a cement truck blared his horn in what Trump took to be a sign of support.
“Those are working Americans for Trump,” said Trump to cheers. “Those are the Americans who are working, not burning down buildings. Those are the Americans who would get in trouble and have gotten in trouble in some of these blue states for opening up their businesses, trying to go to work, ticketed for going to church!”
Locals were pumped for Trump’s appearance.
Scott Santos of Fryeburg, Maine told the Sun while waiting in line, “Vote for Trump, save the children.”
Sue Nelson of North Conway told the Sun she is planning a ride for Trump on Columbus Day, to start at 11 a.m. at Conway Marketplace.
“I have to tell you, I have never, ever seen the Republican headquarters as busy as it is for this election,” said Nelson. “People are in and out constantly. We can’t keep enough flags.” can’t keep enough signs.”
