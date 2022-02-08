OSSIPEE — A trial date for the Jackson teen accused of sexual assault in Conway have been scheduled for eight days in June.
Riley Hayes, now 18, of Jackson was charged in February of 2021 with aggravated felonious sexual assault in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, when the victim was “physically helpless to resist.” He was also charged with misdemeanor sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint that Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed, the victim was 15 years old.
Court paperwork shows Hayes turned 18 the day before the arrest.
On Tuesday, Carroll County Superior Court Clerk Abigail Allbee issued a notice for a jury trial that says Hayes has been "ordered" to appear at a final pretrial hearing scheduled for May 5 at 8:30 a.m., with jury selection to take place on May 3,at 10 a.m. and jury trial on June 1-3 and then June 6-10.
Hayes pleaded not guilty in March. His attorneys are Leslie Gill of Gill & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua and Robin Melone of Wadleigh, Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester.
Hayes' ability to enter into a plea deal ends after the final pretrial.
"At the final pretrial all changes of plea will be taken and evidentiary motions will be heard," states the notice. "No plea agreements would be considered after this date unless the court finds exceptional circumstances exist. Thereafter, the case will be tried or disposed of as a 'naked plea.' Defendant must be present."
Naked pleas are pleas that are entered without negotiated terms between the prosecutor and defense and the judge has to come up with his or her own sentence.
The notice says that the final pretrial will be conducted over Webex video conferencing system.
In October, Hayes, while attending Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla., told his student newspaper he's eager for trial.
FAU’s student paper, University Press, published a story on Hayes last month. The article headlined “Lack of housing background checks leads to alleged rapist living at HPT” was written by paper managing editor Kendall Little.
Little's story included this quote from one of Hayes' attorneys:
"Riley has pled not guilty because he is not guilty,” said Melone. “We will not try this case in the court of public opinion where people have already tried and convicted Riley on mere allegation. Riley very much looks forward to his real trial."
On Oct. 29, his attorneys filed a document called "defendant's invocation of right to speedy trial."
"This matter has been pending in court for eight months. To date, no trial has been scheduled," said the attorneys. "Mr. Hayes now invokes his right to speedy trial. He respectfully asks that a trial date be scheduled."
The attorneys note that the alleged crime took place Oct. 17, 2020, when Hayes was 17 and police waited four months to arrest him the morning after he turned 18.
Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius held a dispositional conference on Monday over Webex. Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair and Gill both seemed to agree the case should be scheduled for trial.
"We did invoke Mr. Hayes's speedy trial rights back on Oct. 29, and we have yet to have a trial date," she said. "So, a second time, he is invoking his speedy trial rights today."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.