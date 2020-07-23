CONWAY — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is asking selectmen if they want a light or a roundabout at the East Conway Road intersection with Route 302.
State Highway Safety Engineer Michael Dugas told selectmen that as of 2014, the 302/East Conway Road intersection was the 12th most accident-prone rural intersection in New Hampshire.
In 2018, the intersection was the scene of a fatal Labor Day crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle. Both riders on the motorcycle, from New Bedford, Mass., were killed.
DOT staff, selectmen and a consultant will be talking about the intersection at the selectmen’s meeting of Aug. 18. The time and location of that meeting is in flux as Conway is moving its town hall into the Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village. Selectmen might be meeting at the Rec Center in Kennett Middle School or possibly the former bank building. Selectmen normally meet at 4 p.m. but if they are to meet at the middle school, then the time will shift to 5:30 p.m.
“This meeting marks the formal start of the engineering for the project,” said Dugas in an email to the Sun Wednesday. “We will be investigating two principal alternatives – a traffic signal and a roundabout.
“I hope to gather the selectmen’s thoughts on the options at the outset of design. Over the coming months the consultant will investigate the alternatives to determine their viability, estimated cost, impacts (upon private property, natural and cultural resources, etc.), and relative safety benefits.”
After enough information is gathered an informal public information meeting will be held where they will “discuss the project in detail with the public, aiming to gather public input and reach consensus on a preferred alternative.”
The goal is to have the project “ready for construction” by calendar year 2023.
“Ultimately, the schedule will be dependent upon the alternative selected, and the amount and complexity of project impacts,” said Dugas. “The project will be paid for entirely by federal safety funds.”
Asked about the rural intersection’s dangerousness ranking, Dugas said the state doesn’t currently have the ability to do that analysis but hopes to regain it in the future.
At Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli went over the pros and cons of lights and roundabouts. He said the point of the meeting, is largely to introduce everyone to each other and get a feeling for what selectmen would like.
“I want whatever is going to move the most amount of traffic the quickest and most efficiently,” said Selectman Carl Thibodeau.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said she thinks the two roundabouts on the North South Road work well. Seavey said when they first went in she thought DegliAngeli was “bringing the city into the country” but later found “they are so great.”
“It seems like when I come out of the dump (on East Conway Road), if you combine dodge ball and bumper car, it seems to be a lot of dodge car going on with a lot of people skidding around each other and stuff,”said Colbath. “I want whatever is going to be the safest intersection.”
DegliAngeli said roundabouts are more efficient because traffic doesn’t have to stop and added roundabouts are also safer because people have to slow down to get around them. The advantage of signals is drivers can go faster across the intersection if the light is green.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said he favored a roundabout.
“I never had to wait at a roundabout in one in the morning when nobody else was coming,” said Holmes.
After DegliAngeli said the DOT was paying for the consultant, Selectmen voted 4-1 to explore both a light and a roundabout with Seavey voting in the minority because she felt a roundabout was the answer.
“I think sometimes we get into too many studies,” she explained to the Sun Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.